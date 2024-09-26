Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market 2024 To Reach $12993.59 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 118.8%

The Business Research Company

Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The light fidelity (li-fi)/visible light communication market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $260.42 billion in 2023 to $567.29 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 117.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing demand for high-speed data transmission, limited availability of radio spectrum, data security concerns, internet of things (IoT) connectivity needs, energy efficiency concerns, enhanced data transfer in specific environments.

The light fidelity (li-fi)/visible light communication market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $12993.59 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 118.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to 5g integration and coexistence, smart city initiatives, increased connectivity in retail and hospitality, healthcare communication solutions, educational institutions and workplace deployments.

The growing need for secure communication is expected to propel the growth of the light fidelity (Li-Fi)/visible light communication market going forward. Secure communication refers to the transmission of information in a way that prevents unauthorized access, interception, or tampering. Secure communication leveraging Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication uses light waves to transmit data, offering a highly secure and interference-resistant alternative to traditional wireless technologies, as the transmission is confined to the line of sight and cannot easily penetrate physical barriers, enhancing data confidentiality.

Key players in the market include General Electric Company, Oledcomm SA, Renesas Electronics Corporation, PureLiFi Ltd., Lvx System GmbH, Acuity Brands Lighting Inc., IBSENtelecom Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Firefly Wireless Networks LLC, Velmenni Oy, Visilink Technologies Inc., Signify Holding B.V., VLNComm Inc., LumEfficient Inc., Plaintree Systems Inc., Casio Computer Co. Ltd., Axrtek Co. Ltd., ByteLight Inc., Lightbee Corporation, LightPointe Communications Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Air France - KLM Group, Airbus SE, Audi AG, The Boeing Company, Continental AG, Daimler AG, Delta Air Lines Inc., Emirates Airline, Etihad Airways PJSC, Ford Motor Company.

Major companies operating in the light fidelity (Li-Fi)/visible light communication market is focused on developing new technological solutions such as light antenna modules that could enable Li-Fi connectivity in connected devices. A light antenna module is an optoelectrical antenna designed to integrate like a traditional RF antenna and enable Li-Fi (light fidelity) in connected devices and smartphones.

1) By Component: LED, Photodetectors, Microcontrollers (MCU)

2) By Transmission Type: Unidirectional, Bidirectional

3) By Application: Indoor Networking, LBS (Location Based Services), In-Flight Communication and Entertainment, Underwater Communication, Other Applications

4) By Industry Vertical: Retail, Electronics, Defense and Security, Automotive and Transport, Aerospace and Aviation, Healthcare, Other Industry Verticals

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market Definition

The light fidelity (Li-Fi)/visible light communication market consists of sales of light fidelity (Li-Fi)/visible light communication products and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to provide an efficient and easier way of communicating wirelessly. LiFi (light fidelity), a bidirectional wireless system, uses infrared or LED light for transferring data. Visible light communication (VLC) does both communication and lighting simultaneously. The electromagnetic spectrum's visible light, which spans the blue (670 THz) and red (480 THz) frequencies, has been used by LI-FI. Li-Fi technology doesn't rely on EM waves, it is best suited for use in hospitals and on aeroplanes, where Wi-Fi and other radio frequency connections are restricted for safety and security reasons.

