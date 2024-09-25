3rd Global Digital Trade Expo Unveiled in Hangzhou

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 3rd Global Digital Trade Expo (GDTE) officially opens today at the Hangzhou Grand Convention and Exhibition Center, welcoming visitors from September 25 to 29. Under the theme "Digital Trade, Global Access," the expo brings together nearly 100 countries and international organizations, engaging over 1,500 enterprises and attracting more than 30,000 professional buyers from around the globe.



This year’s expo features nine diverse pavilions, each showcasing innovations and advancements in the digital trade sector. The pavilions include the Comprehensive Exhibition Pavilion, Data & Finance Pavilion, Silk Road E-Commerce Pavilion, AI Pavilion, Smart Travel Pavilion, Digital Entertainment Pavilion, Digital Healthcare Pavilion, Smart City Pavilion, and Consumer Electronics Pavilion. Exhibitors will demonstrate their latest products, services, and breakthroughs, fostering global cooperation and exchange in the digital trade arena.

A standout attraction in the Comprehensive Pavilion is Game Science, which will showcase a demo of their action RPG, Black Myth: Wukong. Rooted in Chinese mythology, this game takes players on an epic adventure inspired by Journey to the West, one of the Four Great Classical Novels of Chinese literature. Game Science aims to provide thrilling experiences that seamlessly blend culture and technology, transcending borders between nations and industries.

About the Global Digital Trade Expo

The Global Digital Trade Expo is China's only national-level international professional exhibition focused on digital trade. Its goals include establishing a worldwide digital trade network, exploring international cooperation opportunities, promoting the growth of global digital trade, and sharing industry achievements. The 3rd Global Digital Trade Expo serves as a premier platform for enterprises and purchasers to connect, collaborate, and innovate.

