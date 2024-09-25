OKX Launches Elite Circle: Crypto's First Tier-Based Rewards and Community Program for Lead Copy and Bot Traders

NASSAU, The Bahamas, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, today announced the launch of Elite Circle , a first-of-its-kind, tier-based rewards and community program tailored for lead copy and bot traders. This program sets a new benchmark in the crypto trading industry, offering performance-based rewards while fostering a collaborative global community of traders.



Elite Circle introduces a unique ecosystem that not only recognizes and rewards high-performing traders but also promotes community growth and collaboration among participants. Besides the default lead trader profit-sharing benefit of up to 30%, key features of the program include:

Enhanced profile visibility : Increased promotion and exposure within the OKX platform for top traders

: Increased promotion and exposure within the OKX platform for top traders Premium charting tools : Complimentary access to TradingView's advanced charting suite

: Complimentary access to TradingView's advanced charting suite Collaborative content creation : Opportunities to co-create media content with the OKX team

: Opportunities to co-create media content with the OKX team Exclusive networking opportunities: Access to Elite Circle events and VIP gatherings worldwide

OKX Global Chief Commercial Officer Lennix Lai said: "Elite Circle was designed with three critical aspects in mind: the trust that comes with a large, established user base; the essential guidance for new traders from seasoned professionals; and the need for strong, ongoing support. By rewarding performance and encouraging collaboration, we’re building a supportive global network that empowers copy and bot traders alike. We’re excited to expand Elite Circle to include other OKX products and automated trading solutions in the near future."

This announcement comes after OKX recently introduced a major update to its Smart Arbitrage trading bot, making the tool more user-friendly and accessible for traders of all experience levels. This automated trading tool helps eligible customers to optimize potential returns while mitigating market risks through the strategic maintenance of balanced positions across spot and perpetual futures markets.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is a technology company with a mission to organize the world's blockchains and make them more accessible and useful.

We want to create a future that makes our world more efficient, transparent and connected.

OKX began as a crypto exchange giving millions of people access to trading and over time became among the largest platforms in the world. In recent years, we have developed one of the most connected onchain wallets used by millions to access decentralized applications (dApps).

OKX is a brand trusted by hundreds of large institutions seeking access to crypto markets on a reliable platform that seamlessly connects with global banking and payments.

Our most well-known products include: The OKX Exchange, OKX Wallet, OKX Marketplace, OKX Explorer, OKX Chain and OS for developers, OKX Ventures and OKX Institutional Services. To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.