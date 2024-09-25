NASSAU, The Bahamas, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, leading crypto exchange and global Web3 technology company, has issued updates for September 25, 2024.



OKX Launches 'Unlock OKX: UNLEASHED' Campaign, Featuring a 150,000 USDT Reward Pool

OKX today launched its 'Unlock OKX: UNLEASHED' campaign, offering eligible customers the opportunity to claim from a reward pool worth 150,000 USDT.

The campaign, running from today until October 22, rewards new customers who:

Sign up, verify and enroll in the campaign via this landing page; and

Complete their first trade (each new customer can earn up to 100 USDT back on their first five trades, representing a 200% rebate)

Participants of the campaign can also benefit by referring friends to start their crypto journey with OKX. They'll receive 5 USDT per successful referral on a first-come, first-served basis, limited to the first 6,000 successful referrals.

This campaign aims to encourage eligible customers - both new and first-time traders - to explore OKX's expanding ecosystem of products and listings. Stay tuned to OKX's community channels for announcements of upcoming campaigns.

To learn more, visit OKX's Support Center.



For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

