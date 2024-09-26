FXBO Launches New Account Fees Rules Feature to Enhance Broker Efficiency and Client Experience

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, September 26, 2024 / Business News / -- FX Back Office FXBO ) Forex CRM , the leading provider of customer relationship management solutions for forex brokers, is excited to announce the launch of its latest feature, Account Fees Rules. This cutting-edge addition to the Forex CRM system aims to streamline and automate commission deductions upon application approval, revolutionizing the way brokers manage client accounts.Key Features of Account Fees Rules:• Automated Commission Deductions: The new feature allows brokers to configure detailed rules that define how and when fees are deducted from various client accounts, ensuring accuracy and efficiency.• Customizable Configuration: Brokers can tailor the fee deduction process to meet the specific needs of different client types, providing a more personalized and efficient service.• Automatic Account Creation: In addition to fee management, the feature automates the creation of new trading accounts, reducing manual workload and speeding up the onboarding process.• Enhanced Efficiency: By automating these critical tasks, brokers can focus more on client engagement and strategy, rather than administrative tasks."Our new Account Fees Rules feature is a game-changer for brokers looking to enhance their operational efficiency and provide a seamless experience for their clients," said Dmitriy Petrenko, CEO at FXBO. "This powerful tool not only simplifies fee management but also ensures that brokers can offer tailored services to different client types, ultimately improving client satisfaction and retention."Benefits to Brokers:• Increased Accuracy: Automated processes reduce the risk of human error in fee deductions and account creation.• Time Savings: Brokers can save significant time by eliminating manual tasks, allowing them to focus on more strategic activities.• Client Satisfaction: Personalized fee rules and efficient onboarding processes lead to higher client satisfaction and loyalty.• Scalability: The feature supports brokers in managing a growing number of clients without compromising on service quality.FXBO continues to innovate and provide industry-leading solutions that address the unique challenges faced by forex brokers. The launch of the Account Fees Rules feature is a testament to our commitment to helping brokers achieve operational excellence and deliver exceptional client experiences.For more information about FXBO Account Fees Rules Feature or to schedule a demo, please visit www.fxbackoffice.com About FXBOFXBO serves over 200 brokers and boasts more than 370 integrations. The product not only addresses the everyday needs of a brokerage but also adds value by providing user-friendly tools, simple partnership management programs, a client area and a CRM that saves time and money for brokers whilst enabling them to focus on retention and attracting new clients. Highly automated, with the ability to customize just about anything, FXBO is a CRM giant and holds the title of ‘The Ultimate Forex CRM’ for a reason!Contact InformationFor media inquiries or further information, please contact:

