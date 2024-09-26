Lactose Intolerance Treatment Global Market 2024 To Reach $43.59 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.4%

Lactose Intolerance Treatment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The lactose intolerance treatment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $30.52 billion in 2023 to $32.78 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased awareness, changing dietary patterns, global rise in lactose intolerance cases, growing healthcare infrastructure, consumer preferences for natural and alternative products, government investments.

The lactose intolerance treatment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $43.59 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to continued research and development, increasing incidence rates, personalized medicine approaches, rising healthcare expenditure, globalization of dietary habits, patient-centric healthcare.

The increasing expansion of lactose intolerant population is expected to propel the growth of lactose intolerance treatment market going forward. Lactose intolerance is a digestive disorder characterized by the body's inability to fully digest lactose, a sugar found in milk and dairy products. As the prevalence of lactose intolerance increases, there is a growing demand for lactose intolerance treatment.

Key players in the market include Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Abbott Laboratories Inc., Macleods Pharmaceuticals Limited, Nature's Way Brands LLC, Profarma, Ganeden Inc., Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes Inc., Novozymes A/S, Cargill Incorporated, Dean Foods Company, Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc., Nestlé S.A., Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Jubilant Life Sciences Limited, Wockhardt Ltd., Alkem Laboratories Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan N.V., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Amgen Inc., DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences Inc., Kerry Group PLC, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Solvay S.A., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Bio-Cat Inc., Solgar Inc.

Major companies in the lactose intolerance treatment market are introducing innovative products, such as animal-free creams, to sustain their position in the market. Animal-free cream cheese is a dairy-free alternative made from plant-based ingredients, catering to individuals with lactose intolerance by providing a non-dairy option for those seeking a substitute for traditional cream cheese derived from animal milk.

1) By Treatment: Food Supplements, Enzyme Lactase Supplements, Probiotics, Other Treatments

2) By Intolerance Type: Primary Lactose Intolerance, Secondary Lactose Intolerance, Congenital Lactose Intolerance, Developmental Lactose Intolerance

3) By Route of Administration: Oral, Injectable

4) By End Users: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Lactose Intolerance Treatment Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Lactose Intolerance Treatment Market Definition

Lactose intolerance treatment is a treatment for a condition that causes symptoms in the digestive system. It is a digestive disorder in which enough lactase is not produced. This condition can cause abdominal pain, flatulence, bloating, cramps, acidity, and diarrhea. A natural enzyme (lactase) produced by the body is substituted in the treatment of lactose intolerance.

Lactose Intolerance Treatment Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global lactose intolerance treatment market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Lactose Intolerance Treatment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on lactose intolerance treatment market size, lactose intolerance treatment market drivers and trends, lactose intolerance treatment market major players and lactose intolerance treatment market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

