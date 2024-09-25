Mida Yan Font by Zhaocheng He Wins Bronze in A' Graphics Industry Awards

Mida Yan Font

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of graphic design, has announced Mida Yan Font by Zhaocheng He as a Bronze winner in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the font's exceptional design and its potential to positively influence industry standards and practices.Mida Yan Font's recognition in the A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award is significant for both the designer and the graphic design industry. The font's unique structural analysis based on the calligraphy of ancient Chinese calligrapher Yan Zhenqing, combined with contemporary design elements, showcases its relevance to current trends and needs within the industry. This award validates the font's practical benefits for users and its potential to inspire further innovation in typography design.Mida Yan Font stands out for its distinctive blend of traditional calligraphy techniques and modern design sensibilities. The font retains the characteristic light horizontal and heavy vertical strokes of Yan Zhenqing's calligraphy while incorporating calligraphic touches at the end of strokes, such as curling, pressing, vertical hooks, vertical curved hooks, and oblique hooks. This unique combination results in a rounded and rich temperament, making the font suitable for application in packaging products with a cultural and contemporary atmosphere.The Bronze A' Design Award for Mida Yan Font serves as a testament to Zhaocheng He's dedication to excellence and innovation in typography design. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects and directions within the MidaBrand design agency, fostering further exploration and innovation in the field of graphic design. The award also motivates the brand's team to continue striving for excellence and pushing the boundaries of what is possible in visual communication design.Interested parties may learn more at:About Zhaocheng HeZhaocheng He has been serving as the Creative Director of Meida Brand Design since 2014. With over 10 years of design experience, he is adept at exploring brand advantages from the perspective of consumers and exploring more possibilities with innovative design techniques. His design works have won over 80 professional awards both domestically and internationally, providing brand creative design services to over 300 enterprises and institutions.About Mida BrandMida Brand is a creative design agency that focuses on brand image creation and upgrading, brand IP building, product design, and cultural and creative development. The agency offers a range of services, including brand design, package design, cultural and creative design, and album and magazine design.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity, practicality, and professional execution in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. Winning designs are acknowledged for their potential to positively influence industry standards and enhance people's lives through their innovative use of materials, technology, and design principles. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel based on pre-established evaluation criteria, ensuring that only the most deserving designs receive this prestigious recognition.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008 to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society. Open to entries from all industries and countries, the A' Design Award aims to make the world a better place through the transformative power of good design. By recognizing and celebrating remarkable achievements, showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, and promoting the principles of good design, the A' Design Award drives forward a cycle of inspiration and advancement in the design community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://graphicdesignaward.net

