Medical Display Global Market 2024 To Reach $3.41 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.6%

Medical Display Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The medical display market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.47 billion in 2023 to $2.64 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing demand for diagnostic imaging, advancements in healthcare infrastructure, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, regulatory standards and compliance, rise in telemedicine practices.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Medical Display Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The medical display market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.41 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expansion of healthcare services, integration with health information systems, focus on preventive healthcare, increasing demand for 3d imaging, rapid growth of ambulatory care centers.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Medical Display Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

Growth Driver Of The Medical Display Market

A Boost for Medical Display Government initiatives for research and development in healthcare are expected to propel the growth of the growth of the medical display market going forward. Government initiatives refer to specific actions, programs, policies, or projects undertaken by government authorities at various levels (local, regional, national, or international) to address specific issues, achieve certain goals, or create positive changes in society. Several government authorities are initiating various healthcare initiatives to support various aspects including medical display.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

Which Market Players Are Driving The Medical Display Market Growth?

Key players in the tem market include Siemens AG, Sony Corporation, EIZO Corporation, Steris Corporation, Advantech Co Ltd., LG Electronics, Quest International Inc., HP Development Company L P, Barco, BenQ Medical Technology, Dell Inc., Novanta Inc., Double Black Imaging Corporation, Nanjing Jusha Commercial &Trading Co Ltd., Coje Co Ltd., Sony Electronics Inc., FSN Medical Technologies, Jusha Medical, Stryker Corporation, Accuray Incorporated, AccuVein Inc., Ampronix LLC, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Conmed Corporation, Hologic Inc., Image Diagnostics Inc., Intermed NDT, JVC Kenwood Corporation, Mediso Medical Imaging Systems, NDS Surgical Imaging LLC, NEC Display Solutions, Planar Systems Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Sony Medical Systems, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, ViewSonic Corporation, WIDE Corporation, Ziehm Imaging GmbH, Zonare Medical Systems Inc..

What Are the Key Trends That Influence The Medical Display Market Size?

Major companies operating in the medical display market are focused on developing new solutions to sustain their position in the market. LG Business Solutions USA, a US-based company that specializes in commercial displays, enterprise mobility solutions, and solar modules for a range of business types, launched medical-grade diagnostic monitors, the 31-inch, 12-megapixel 31HN713D.

How Is The Global Medical Display Market Segmented?

1) By Display Color: Monochrome Displays, Color Displays

2) By Technology: Light Emitting Diode (LED), Backlit Liquid Crystal Display, Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) Display, Cold Cathode Fluorescent Light (CCFL)

3) By Device: Desktop, Mobile, All In One

4) By Application: Digital Pathology, Multi-Modality, Surgical, Radiology, Mammography, Other Applications

5) By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Community Healthcare

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Medical Display Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Medical Display Market Definition

A medical display refers to a device with a screen that shows an electronic image made up of pixels such as pulse, blood pressure, and other medical attributes in the healthcare setting.

Medical Display Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global medical display market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Medical Display Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on medical display market size, medical display market drivers and trends, medical display market major players and medical display market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

