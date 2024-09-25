Glycobiology Disease Model Development Service Now Available at CD BioGlyco

CD BioGlyco, a leading provider of glycobiology research services, is pleased to announce the launch of its glycobiology disease model development service.

SHIRLEY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CD BioGlyco, a leading provider of glycobiology research services, is pleased to announce the launch of its glycobiology disease model development service . This service leverages advanced glycobiology technologies and methods to construct and validate high-quality disease models that simulate the role of abnormal glycosylation in various diseases.Glycobiology, the study of the structure, biosynthesis, and biology of glycans, plays a crucial role in understanding the mechanisms of many diseases. Abnormal glycosylation is a hallmark of numerous diseases, including cancer, neurodegenerative disorders, and infectious diseases. The development of disease models that accurately capture the impact of aberrant glycosylation on disease pathology is essential for advancing research into disease mechanisms and the discovery of novel therapeutic strategies.CD BioGlyco's glycobiology disease model development service offers a comprehensive solution for researchers seeking to investigate the role of glycans in disease. The service encompasses multiple aspects of disease model development, including model design, construction, and validation, and utilizes cutting-edge technologies such as CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing, glycomic analysis, and glycoproteomics.Main services of glycobiology disease model development at CD BioGlyco include:Advanced gene editing technologies (such as CRISPR-Cas9), transgenic animal models, and disease-induced models to create animal models with specific glycosylation changes.• Glycobiology Disease Model Construction ServiceAutoimmunity and inflammation/gastrointestinal disease/cardiovascular/kidney disease/fibrosis disease model construction service.• Custom In Vivo Glycobiology Disease Model ServiceEmbryonic stem cell-based mice gene targeting services, CRISPR-Pro-based services, and mice or rat transgenic services.Vertebrate model-based in vivo screening, and invertebrate model-based in vivo screening.• In Vitro Glycobiology Disease Model Screening ServiceHeLa cells-based/3T3-L1 cells-based/Muscle cells-based/hepatocyte-based/insulin target cells-based/intestinal cells-based/THP-1 monocyte-based/Vero cells-based in vitro screening service.The company's experienced team of glycobiologists and model developers work closely with clients to customize disease models to their specific research needs. Whether targeting a particular disease type, cell type, or glycosylation modification, CD BioGlyco's service ensures that the resulting models accurately reflect the complex biology of glycans in disease."We are thrilled to offer this innovative service to the research community," said Anna, one of the representative speakers from CD BioGlyco. "Our goal is to provide researchers with the tools they need to unravel the mysteries of glycobiology and its role in disease. By offering customized glycobiology disease models, we hope to accelerate breakthroughs in our understanding of the mechanisms underlying many devastating diseases and the development of effective treatments."CD BioGlyco's glycobiology disease model development service has numerous applications in biomedical research. The disease models constructed through this service can be used to investigate disease mechanisms, identify potential therapeutic targets, screen drug candidates, and gain insights into the complex interplay between glycans and disease pathology.To learn more about CD BioGlyco's glycobiology disease model development service, please visit https://www.bioglyco.com/glycobiology-disease-model-development-service.html

