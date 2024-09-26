Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Global Market 2024 To Reach $221.46 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 11.8%

Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The intratumoral cancer therapies market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $124.82 billion in 2023 to $141.55 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to advancements in cancer research, increasing cancer incidence, demand for precision medicine, clinical evidence and research initiatives, unmet medical needs.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The intratumoral cancer therapies market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $221.46 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to advancements in immunotherapy, increased adoption of precision medicine, clinical trial expansion, rising focus on rare cancers, regulatory support and approvals.

Growth Driver Of The Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market

The increasing incidence of cancer is expected to propel the growth of the intratumoral cancer therapies market going forward. Cancer is a group of diseases characterized by the uncontrolled growth and spread of abnormal cells in the body. Intratumoral cancer therapies are used in diagnosing and treating cancer that help in avoiding off-target toxicities, dose-limiting toxicities, and adverse effects due to immune stimulation for patients suffering from cancer.

Who Are The Key Players Shaping The Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market Trends?

Key players in the market include Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-la Roche, Celgene Corporation, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd., GSK PLC, Ziopharm Oncology Inc., Celldex Therapeutics Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Sirnaomics, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc., Immunovative Therapies Ltd., Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc., Daiichi Sankyo, Philogen S.p.A., Apexigen Inc., Merck Group, OncoSec Medical Incorporated, DNAtrix, Istari Oncology Inc., Nanobiotix, Exicure Inc., Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC, Torigen Pharmaceuticals Inc., Elekta, Virbac, Norbrook Laboratories, Aratana Therapeutics Inc., Regeneus Ltd., QBiotics Group, VetDC, AdvaVet Inc.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market Growth?

Companies operating in the intratumoral cancer therapies market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in March 2022, Evonik, a US-based, specialty chemical manufacturing company, a novel microparticle technology called EUDRATEC SoluFlow, designed to improve the solubility of active medicinal components in oral medication formulations, in cancer therapies.

How Is The Global Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market Segmented?

1) By Technology: Monoclonal Antibodies, Vaccines, Checkpoint Inhibitors, Cell Therapies, Immunes System Modulator, Adoptive Cell Transfer, Cytokines

2) By Application: Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Melanoma, Prostate Cancer, Head and Neck Cancer, Other Applications

3) By End Users: Hospitals, Cancer Research Centers, Clinics

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market Definition

Intratumoral cancer therapies refer to treatments that are directly injected or applied to a tumor. These therapies are specifically designed to target tumor cells and can be used with other cancer treatments, such as chemotherapy and radiation therapy.

Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global intratumoral cancer therapies market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on intratumoral cancer therapies market size, intratumoral cancer therapies market drivers and trends, intratumoral cancer therapies market major players and intratumoral cancer therapies market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

