Undersea Cabling Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, and Drivers For 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The undersea cabling market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $18.69 billion in 2023 to $21.23 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to global internet demand, telecommunication expansion, data center connectivity, international trade and commerce, international trade routes.

The undersea cabling market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $34.82 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to 5g network deployment, renewable energy projects, submarine fiber optic advancements, remote work and telemedicine, climate change resilience.

Growing demand for inter-country and island connections is driving an undersea cabling market. With improved international connectivity, fixed broadband penetration has become amongst the very best within the region. A large number of consumers access FTTP-based services.

Key players in the market include Alcatel-Lucent S.A., Tyco Electronics Ltd., NEC Group, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infinera Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Nexans S.A., NKT A/S, Prysmian Group, Corning Incorporated, Hexatronic Group AB, Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co. Ltd., LS Cable & System Ltd., SubCom LLC, Alcatel Submarine Networks Inc., TE SubCom LLC, Xtera Communications Inc., Hengtong Group Co. Ltd., Huawei Marine Networks Co. Ltd., Ciena Corporation, Optical Cable Corporation (OCC), Global Marine Group, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., RTI Connectivity Pte. Ltd., Aqua Comms Limited, Hawaiki Submarine Cable LP, Seaborn Networks Inc., Southern Cross Cable Network, Vocus Group Limited, PCCW Global Ltd., MainOne Cable Company, Angola Cables S.A., Seacom Limited, Telxius Telecom S.A..

Major companies operating in the market are focused on the expansion of an existing commercial project to gain a competitive edge in the market. Expanding an existing commercial project for undersea cabling companies will enhance global connectivity and support growing data demands.

1) By Component: Wet Plant Products, Dry Plant Products

2) By Voltage: Medium Voltage, High Voltage

3) By Type: Singlecore, Multicore

4) By Application: Communication Cables, Power Cables

5) By End-User: Offshore Wind Power Generation, Inter-Country And Island Connection, Offshore Oil And Gas

North America was the largest region in the market share in 2023. The Asia-Pacific was the second-largest market. The regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The undersea cabling refers to cables that offer underwater communication. Undersea cable also called marine cable, assembly of conductors enclosed by an insulating sheath and laid on the sea bottom for the transmission of messages. Underwater cables are laid from specially designed cable ships which can stock thousands of miles of coiled cable in their holds.

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Undersea Cabling Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on undersea cabling market size, undersea cabling market drivers and trends, undersea cabling market major players and undersea cabling market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

