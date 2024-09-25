Global Online On-demand Home Services Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

Online On-demand Home Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The online on-demand home services market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.64 billion in 2023 to $5.29 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to smartphone penetration, urbanization trends, changing consumer lifestyles, tech-savvy consumer base, entrepreneurial opportunities.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Online On-demand Home Services Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The online on-demand home services market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $9.03 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to IoT and smart home integration, rise of remote work, contactless and safe service options, AI-driven personalization, expansion of service offerings.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Online On-demand Home Services Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=9618&type=smp

Growth Driver of The Online On-demand Home Services Market

The surging usage of smartphones is expected to boost the growth of the online on-demand home services market going forward. A smartphone refers to a portable electronic device that connects to a cellular network. People's daily lives depend heavily on smartphones because they offer a platform for an almost limitless array of services, hence, the surging usage of smartphones is expected to boost the online on-demand home services market.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/online-on-demand-home-services-global-market-report

Which Market Players Are Driving The Online On-demand Home Services Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Amazon.com Inc., Angi Inc., Helpling GmbH, TaskRabbit Inc., The ServiceMaster Company LLC, AskforTask Inc., Handy Technologies Inc., TaskEasy Inc., ByNext Inc., Urban Company (previously UrbanClap) Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Paintzen Inc., Porch.com Inc., E Home Services Pte. Ltd., ServiceWhale Inc., Fixico B.V., Airtasker Pty Ltd., Zaarly Inc., Hello Alfred Inc., SERVIZ Inc., Homejoy Inc., Thumbtack Inc., HomeAdvisor Inc., Takl Inc., LawnStarter Inc., Lawn Love Inc., Plowz & Mowz Inc., YourMechanic Inc., Openbay Inc., Carvana Co., Turo Inc., Getaround Inc., Zipcar Inc., Silvercar Inc., Drizly Inc., Saucey Inc., Minibar Delivery LLC, Instacart Inc., Shipt Inc., Postmates Inc., DoorDash Inc., Grubhub Holdings Inc., Uber Technologies Inc., Caviar Inc., Seamless Holdings Corporation, EatStreet Inc.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Online On-demand Home Services Market Share Analysis?

Major companies operating in the market are focused on developing strategic partnership to expand capabilities. Strategic partnerships refer to a process in which companies leverage each other's strengths and resources to achieve mutual benefits and success.

How Is The Global Online On-demand Home Services Market Segmented?

1) By Types: Cellular, Non-Cellular

2) By Platform: Web, Mobile

3) By End-User: Media And Entertainment, Carpentry, Food, Home Welfare, Beauty, Retail, Healthcare

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Online On-demand Home Services Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Online On-demand Home Services Market Definition

Online on-demand home services refer to those that bridge the gap between offline and online services instantly to deliver effective home services. It is used by any authorized user wishing to look for household services using an ingenious web-based system.

The main types of online on-demand home services are cellular and non-cellular. Cellular service refers to a wireless telecommunications term for a service that enables users to utilize mobile phones and other communication devices. The various platforms include web and mobile. These are used by various end-users such as media and entertainment, carpentry, food, home welfare, beauty, retail, and healthcare.

Online On-demand Home Services Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global online on-demand home services market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Online On-demand Home Services Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on online on-demand home services market size, online on-demand home services market drivers and trends, online on-demand home services market major players and online on-demand home services market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Chemotherapy At Home Services Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/chemotherapy-at-home-services-global-market-report

Services For the Elderly And Persons with Disabilities Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/services-for-the-elderly-and-persons-with-disabilities-global-market-report

Mobility Aids And Transportation Equipment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mobility-aids-and-transportation-equipment-global-market-report

What Does the Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.