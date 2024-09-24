One in eight toddlers and primary school aged children obese
Around one in eight children aged between two and 10 in England are obese, an NHS survey published today found.
New statistics show around one in seven children (15%) aged between two and 15 were obese in 2022 – similar to 2019 (16%). Obesity rates in 2022 were 12% among those aged between two and 10, and 19% in those aged between 11 and 15.
The latest Health Survey for England shows 64% of adults were overweight or obese in 2022, including three in 10 (29%) who were obese, with more men (67%) classified as overweight or obese than women (61%).
The figures for adults have remained similar to 2019, when 64% of adults were overweight or obese, including 28% who were obese.
The Health Survey for England 2022, part 2, published by NHS England, found that obesity increased with age among adults, from 14% of those aged between 16 and 24 to 36% of those aged between 55 and 64.
Obesity prevalence was highest among adults and children living in the most deprived areas.
The NHS in England typically spends £6.5 billion a year on treating obesity-related ill health and has introduced a range of innovative services to support people to improve their health.
These include the NHS Digital Weight Management Programme, a 12-week digital programme offering behavioural, diet and physical activity advice.
Almost 400,000 referrals have now been made to the programme, and analysis of its first year (April 2021 to March 2022) showed that participants who completed the course during that period lost an impressive 8.59lbs (3.9kg) on average.
Dr Clare Hambling, NHS National Clinical Director for Diabetes and Obesity, said: “Obesity is one of the biggest threats to health in the UK – it affects every human organ system and can have a major impact on people’s lives.
“Obesity increases people’s risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke, cancer, mental ill health and many other illnesses which can lead to shorter lives, or affect quality of life, with greater need for healthcare.
“Today’s figures show the importance of supporting people who are overweight or living with obesity to reach a healthier weight. The NHS can play its part in that, alongside local councils, but we need to work with the rest of society to tackle the issues that contribute to obesity to help people remain as healthy as possible.”
Further information on the NHS Digital Weight Management Programme is available online, including eligibility and how to access support.
Read the full report
Health Survey for England, 2022 Part 2
Notes to editors
- This is a press release that refers to official statistics and is handled in line with T3.8 of the Code of Practice for Statistics.
- The Health Survey for England series provides information about adults aged 16 and over and children aged 0 to 15 living in private households in England. It estimates the proportion of people in England who have health conditions, the prevalence of risk factors and behaviours associated with certain health conditions and how prevalence varies within the population. The surveys provide regular information that cannot be obtained from other sources. A total of 7,729 adults (aged 16 and over) and 1,393 children (aged 0 to 15) were interviewed in the 2022 survey, while 3,885 adults and 507 children had a health visit. The sample is designed to represent the whole population as accurately as possible within practical constraints, such as time and cost. Consequently, statistics based on the survey are estimates, rather than precise figures, and are subject to a margin of error. The sample who take part in the survey is weighted to provide statistics that are representative of the population. For further details see the methods report.
- Body Mass Index (BMI) is calculated using weight in kilograms divided by the height in metres squared (kg/m2). This allows for differences in weight due to height. In the HSE series a BMI of 30kg/m2 or more is classified as obese and a BMI of 25kg/m2 or more as overweight or obese.
- For Health Survey for England 2022 there was a return to face-to-face fieldwork, which is similar to the methodology used prior to 2020. For the Health Survey for England 2021, interviews were carried out by telephone, rather than in person because of COVID-19 pandemic precautions. As a result of these changes in data collection, findings from 2021 are not directly comparable with those from previous years and therefore this press release uses 2019 data as the most recent comparable year.
- People are eligible for referral on to the 12-week NHS Digital Weight Management Programme if they have a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or more – lowered to 27.5 for people from Black, Asian and minority ethnicities – and are diagnosed with diabetes, hypertension, or both.
