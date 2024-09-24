One in eight toddlers and primary school aged children obese

Around one in eight children aged between two and 10 in England are obese, an NHS survey published today found.

New statistics show around one in seven children (15%) aged between two and 15 were obese in 2022 – similar to 2019 (16%). Obesity rates in 2022 were 12% among those aged between two and 10, and 19% in those aged between 11 and 15.

The latest Health Survey for England shows 64% of adults were overweight or obese in 2022, including three in 10 (29%) who were obese, with more men (67%) classified as overweight or obese than women (61%).

The figures for adults have remained similar to 2019, when 64% of adults were overweight or obese, including 28% who were obese.

The Health Survey for England 2022, part 2 , published by NHS England, found that obesity increased with age among adults, from 14% of those aged between 16 and 24 to 36% of those aged between 55 and 64.

Obesity prevalence was highest among adults and children living in the most deprived areas.

The NHS in England typically spends £6.5 billion a year on treating obesity-related ill health and has introduced a range of innovative services to support people to improve their health.

These include the NHS Digital Weight Management Programme, a 12-week digital programme offering behavioural, diet and physical activity advice.

Almost 400,000 referrals have now been made to the programme, and analysis of its first year (April 2021 to March 2022) showed that participants who completed the course during that period lost an impressive 8.59lbs (3.9kg) on average.

Dr Clare Hambling, NHS National Clinical Director for Diabetes and Obesity, said: “Obesity is one of the biggest threats to health in the UK – it affects every human organ system and can have a major impact on people’s lives.

“Obesity increases people’s risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke, cancer, mental ill health and many other illnesses which can lead to shorter lives, or affect quality of life, with greater need for healthcare.

“Today’s figures show the importance of supporting people who are overweight or living with obesity to reach a healthier weight. The NHS can play its part in that, alongside local councils, but we need to work with the rest of society to tackle the issues that contribute to obesity to help people remain as healthy as possible.”

Further information on the NHS Digital Weight Management Programme is available online, including eligibility and how to access support.

Read the full report

Health Survey for England, 2022 Part 2

