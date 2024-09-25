Nelly Don the Musical Movie Achieves One Year Milestone in Theaters and Gains National Festival Recognition

Nelly Don the Musical Movie - a true story of a global fashion trailblazer Nelly Don the Musical Movie - Stitches early 1900s history into musical numbers that have viewers humming the tunes following the movie. Nelly Don is a biopic set to music that progresses the magical story of Nelly Don's life. Nelly Don persisted in attempts to sell her dresses meant to elevate how women felt themselves. Over 75 million Nelly Don dresses sold around the world at department stores.

Historical Film Honored at Major Festivals, Offers Wider Distribution

This is a well-crafted musical that deserves a wide audience and recognition. Kudos to Terence O'Malley and Daniel Doss for a well-executed, never boring musical.” — Williamsburg International Film and Music Competition

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Audiences continue to flock to see Nelly Don the Musical Movie as it reaches an extraordinary milestone this week, marking a full year of theatrical showings since its debut at Kansas City's Union Station on September 29, 2023. Based on the true story of trailblazing fashion icon Nelly Don, this independent film keeps captivating regional audiences and garnering critical acclaim. In September 2024, the movie won top honors at the Williamsburg International Film and Music Competition for best U.S. narrative feature film. The New York International Women's Festival has named it a semi-finalist, and it earned a nomination at the LA Independent Women Film Awards competition.

The film’s success stems from its endearing musical score and compelling storyline portraying an entrepreneurial woman who revolutionized the fashion industry in 1916 by recognizing that if women felt they looked better, they’d feel better. Massive dress sales quickly followed the brand's success in department stores across the country, and her company, Donnelly Garment Company, was among the first tenants in the Empire State Building. Given its growing accolades and a loyal Kansas City fan base, Nelly Don seeks to secure a national distribution deal to bring the film to broader audiences.

"The new norm for most movies is a couple of weeks in theaters, but this film has a certain charm, with its historical depth and strong female lead. It’s outlasting the blockbusters," said Kansas City-area theater owner Brian Mossman - where Nelly Don shows every Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. Ticket sales of the independent film are drawing more than bigger-budget films on the same day. “I’ll keep showing it as long as the crowds keep coming,” Mossman added.

The film’s unique appeal lies in its blend of historical intrigue and musical storytelling. “This is a well-crafted musical that deserves a wide audience and recognition. Kudos to Terence O'Malley and Daniel Doss for a well-executed, never boring musical," the Williamsburg International Film and Music Competition noted as the 2024 winning film. It chronicles the life of Nelly Don, who conquered the business world and survived a dramatic kidnapping and rescue by Kansas City’s mafia that shocked the nation.

Terence O’Malley — Nelly Don’s grandnephew and film creator — serves as its producer, writer, director, and editor, managing the project while balancing his legal career. “I grew up hearing my grandmother’s stories and seeing her scrapbook full of clippings about Nelly Don. That personal connection drove me to tell her story,” O’Malley shared. His passion for the subject led him to explore the colorful figures of the era, including mobsters and politicians tied to Nelly Don’s remarkable life.

The film’s success in Kansas City speaks volumes, and O’Malley is confident that it is poised for a wider release in theaters before streaming channels are determined. The film and staged musical of Nelly Don’s extraordinary story warrant a place at the forefront of American women's history, showings at cinemas nationwide, and production as a Broadway play.

For more information about the movie, upcoming screenings, the Nelly Don brand, or contact production company visit www.nellydon.com

