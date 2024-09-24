Governor Abbott Announces Over $1.2 Million Job Training Grant To Tarrant County College

TEXAS, September 24 - September 24, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced a grant totaling $1,272,322 has been awarded to Tarrant County College (TCC) to support workforce training and help businesses upskill their new or incumbent workforce. Through this grant awarded by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC), TCC will provide customized training for more than 630 new and incumbent employees of Cummings Electrical for high-demand occupations as electrical contractors.



“We continue to prepare Texas for the workforce of tomorrow by investing in programs that provide critical training for Texans looking to jumpstart their career in high-demand industries,” said Governor Abbott. “This workforce training grant will provide hardworking Texans with valuable upskilling opportunities to take their careers to new heights. Through partnerships like this between the Texas Workforce Commission and Tarrant County College, we will continue to train Texans for high-demand, good-paying jobs and build a more prosperous economic future for our state.”



“The Skills Development Fund helps to ensure the Texas workforce is prepared to fill high-demand jobs,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “Partnerships like the one with Tarrant County College play a big part in TWC’s mission to help Texans advance their careers.”



Earlier today, TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel presented the award to representatives from TCC, Cummings Electrical, and other local partners during a ceremony held at TCC’s Opportunity Center in Fort Worth.



SDF is the state's workforce training grant program to help businesses upskill their new or incumbent workforce. In partnership with the public community and technical colleges, workforce development boards, and Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, TWC collaborates to provide customized, innovative training to Texas businesses of all sizes.



The SDF grant program has provided training opportunities in partnership with more than 4,800 employers to upgrade or support the creation of over 420,000 jobs throughout Texas since the program's inception in 1996.

