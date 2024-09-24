Federal Court Permanently Shuts Down Illinois Tax Preparer

A federal court in the Northern District of Illinois today permanently enjoined Joliet, Illinois, tax return preparer Sir Michael Joseph Davenport and his company My Unity Tax Financial & Tax Preparation LLC (My Unity Tax) from preparing federal tax returns for others and from owning or operating any tax return preparation businesses in the future. Davenport agreed to the permanent injunction entered against him and his business.

The civil complaint filed in the case alleges that Davenport and his company prepared false and fraudulent federal tax returns to improperly reduce the customers’ tax liabilities or to obtain tax refunds to which the customers are not entitled. The complaint alleges that Davenport and My Unity Tax routinely prepared tax returns for customers reporting fictitious businesses for customers, minimal or no income and large fabricated or manipulated expenses to fraudulently reduce taxable income. As alleged in the complaint, in most cases these businesses did not exist.

The complaint also alleges that, despite being issued a Preparer Tax Identification Number (PTIN) by the IRS, Davenport operated as a “ghost preparer” by not signing customers’ tax returns, nor did he identify himself as the paid preparer by reporting his PTIN on the returns he prepared for paying customers. As further alleged by the United States, Davenport and My Unity Tax used software programs intended for personal rather than professional use to prepare their clients’ tax returns, so when the returns were filed, it appeared that customers filed the returns themselves.

Deputy Assistant Attorney General David A. Hubbert of the Justice Department’s Tax Division made the announcement.

Taxpayers seeking a return preparer should remain vigilant against unscrupulous tax preparers. The IRS has information on its website for choosing a tax return preparer and has launched a free directory of federal tax preparers. The IRS warns taxpayers to avoid ghost preparers and lists other improper acts that tax preparers engage in to take advantage of their unsuspecting customers.

In the past decade, the Justice Department’s Tax Division has obtained injunctions against hundreds of unscrupulous tax preparers. Information about these cases is available on the Justice Department’s website. An alphabetical listing of persons enjoined from preparing returns and promoting tax schemes can be found on this page. If you believe that one of the enjoined persons or businesses may be violating an injunction, please contact the Tax Division with details.