L.A. School Police Officers, Management Associations Endorse Nathan Hochman for District Attorney

School Police Unions Cite Hochman’s Support for Student, Staff Safety on L.A. School Campuses

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two associations representing Los Angeles School Police Officers and Management endorsed Nathan Hochman, the former federal prosecutor and independent candidate for Los Angeles County District Attorney, citing his commitment to protecting school children and staff.Hochman maintains a strong lead in the race to oust George Gascon as L.A. County’s top law enforcement officer and has won the overwhelming support of first responders, who have witnessed first-hand how Gascon’s failed policies jeopardize the safety and well-being of all residents.The Los Angeles School Police Association and Los Angeles School Police Management Association, which both collectively represent approximately 250 sworn and non-sworn police personnel, credited Hochman with supporting law enforcement and prioritizing school safety.“We are proud to support a candidate that publicly supports law enforcement and, more importantly, supports keeping students and staff safe while they are on Los Angeles School campuses. You have demonstrated your leadership in your tenure as U.S. Assistant Attorney General and your work with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Central District of California. We know we can count on you to ensure our students have a chance to excel in school, that community voices are heard, and public safety is a priority,” LASPA President Gil Gomez and LASPMA President Jason Muck said in a joint letter of endorsement.Hochman said: “I appreciate the endorsement of these two associations whose members are dedicated to protecting children, teachers and staff while on school campuses. I will stand with them in keeping children safe at school, at home, on playgrounds and throughout our county, so they can live and learn without the fear of being targeted by criminals.”Voters overwhelmingly support Hochman for District Attorney, a poll commissioned by the Los Angeles Times confirms. The poll verifies Hochman’s massive lead in the race, finding that he has a 25% lead over Gascon among decided voters.For a full list of Hochman’s endorsements, please visit: https://nathanhochman.com/endorse-nathan-hochman/ About Nathan Hochman:Nathan Hochman, a former federal prosecutor, Assistant U.S. Attorney General, President of the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission and defense attorney, is running to defeat George Gascon and become the next District Attorney of Los Angeles County. He is an Independent (No Party Preference) candidate who believes politics has no place in the D.A.’s Office. He has bipartisan support and is endorsed by the Los Angeles County Police Chiefs’ Association, the Association of Deputy District Attorneys, former District Attorney Jackie Lacey, a coalition of first responders, more than 70 elected officials and dozens of civic and business leaders. For more information about Hochman and his campaign, please visit www.NathanHochman.com

