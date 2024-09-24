New Chief of Division of Hematology and Oncology Named

Hidayatullah G. Munshi, MD, ‘02, ‘04 GME, the Ann Lurie Professor of Hematology and Oncology, has been named chief of Feinberg’s Division of Hematology and Oncology in the Department of Medicine, effective October 15.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to be the next chief of the Division of Hematology and Oncology in the Department of Medicine. Having been at Northwestern for almost 25 years, it is an honor to lead the division and work with colleagues whom I know well as we further our clinical, research, and teaching missions,” Munshi said.

“These are exciting times for cancer research and cancer care at Feinberg and Northwestern Medicine,” he continued. “The members of the division have advanced new therapies that have given hope to many of our cancer patients. I look forward to helping and working with trainees, faculty, and other members of the division as we develop systems to improve cancer care and identify new therapies for some of the more difficult-to-treat cancers.”

Munshi, a prolific scholar who leads the Tumor Environment and Metastasis (TEAM) Basic Research Program in the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University, has dedicated his career to investigating and treating cancer. His research centers on the role of the pronounced collagen-rich fibrotic reactions present in pancreatic cancer and developing novel therapies for the notoriously difficult-to-treat cancer.

“I am thrilled that Dr. Munshi has accepted the role as Division Chief of Hematology and Oncology and am excited to see the growth and many advances the division will accomplish under his leadership,” said Susan Quaggin, MD, the chair and Irving S. Cutter Professor of Medicine. “I also want to recognize Bill Gradishar, MD, for his tremendous contributions as division chief, and who will continue to serve as the Betsy Bramsen Professor of Breast Oncology.”

Munshi earned his medical degree at Harvard Medical School in 1996 before completing residency at the University of Washington Medical Center and fellowships at the University of Michigan Health System and the McGaw Medical Center at Northwestern. He has published nearly 100 articles in peer-reviewed journals, is an elected member of the American Society for Clinical Investigation (ASCI) and is board-certified in internal medicine, hematology and medical oncology.

“Munshi has been a key leader in the Lurie Cancer Center, providing exceptional leadership for our Tumor Environment and Metastasis Program. He is a superb physician-scientist and a great mentor. He will provide strong leadership for the Division of Hematology and Oncology and I look forward to working with him in his new role.” said Leonidas Platanias, MD, PhD, the Jesse, Sara, Andrew, Abigail, Benjamin and Elizabeth Lurie Professor of Oncology and director of the Lurie Cancer Center.

In addition to his numerous research accomplishments, Munshi was honored for his excellence in clinical service with the 2023 Nora Cooney Marra Compassionate Care Award, given by the Women’s Board of Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Munshi also leads the Northwestern University Translational Research in Hematology-Oncology (NU-TRIHO) Training Program, which prepares the next generation of clinician-scientists in hematology and oncology.

“Munshi is a proven leader, an accomplished scholar, a compassionate mentor, and a brilliant teacher, and with him at the helm, the Division of Hematology and Oncology will continue on its upward trajectory,” said Eric G. Neilson, MD, vice president for medical affairs and Lewis Landsberg Dean. “I extend my gratitude to William Gradishar, MD, for his years of service to Feinberg as he steps down as chief of the Division and returns to the faculty, Stephanie Eisenbarth, MD, PhD, for leading the search committee, and Howard Chrisman, MD, for his help in guiding this process to a great conclusion.”