Governor Newsom signs new laws to expand farmworker housing and cut red tape

Access to more stable and safe housing for farmworkers allows families to avoid the disruptions caused by seasonal movement, helping children remain enrolled in the same schools and maintain their academic progress. Today’s action builds upon Governor Newsom’s efforts to protect and support farm workers across the state, including signing SB 1105 (Padilla), which allows farmworkers to use accrued paid sick leave during heat, flooding or smoke conditions when there is a local or state emergency.

