Office of the Governor – Statement – Gov. Green and AG Lopez Call for Federal Mediation in Hospital Labor Dispute

GOVERNOR GREEN AND ATTORNEY GENERAL LOPEZ CALL FOR FEDERAL MEDIATION IN HOSPITAL LABOR DISPUTE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 24, 2024

HONOLULU — As labor negotiations between Hawai‘i Pacific Health and the Hawai‘i Nurses Association continue, Governor Josh Green, M.D., and Attorney General Anne Lopez are urging both parties to seek federal mediation to reach a swift, fair resolution that benefits Hawai‘i’s health care system.

“Our nurses are a critical piece of our health care system in Hawai‘i,” said Governor Green. “I encourage both parties, who I respect, to request the assistance of a federal mediator. A neutral mediator can help break through barriers and guide both sides toward a fair agreement that serves our community and allows us to care for our sickest children.”

“During this phase of the negotiation, with a federal mediator, I would ask that both parties ensure that no services are interrupted at Kapi‘olani and that the nurses continue to receive their health benefits. These gestures of good faith should help the parties move forward.”

Attorney General Lopez clarified the Governor’s legal limitations. “The Governor cannot intervene in private negotiations, but he is ready to assist through mediation if both parties request it.”

Governor Green called for calm dialogue, emphasizing the importance of working together with aloha. “Now more than ever, we must remain focused on resolution. With mediation, I believe we can find a solution that serves the people of Hawai‘i.”

“I have sent a letter to hospital leadership and the union encouraging them to take these steps,” he said.

The Governor also offered state resources, including conference rooms, as neutral spaces for discussions, reaffirming his commitment to support any mediation efforts.

