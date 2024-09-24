9/24/24 – CO-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF HAWAI‘I WILDFIRE MANAGEMENT ORGANIZATION RECEIVES NATIONAL RECOGNITION

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

Sept. 24, 2024

CO-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF HAWAI‘I WILDFIRE MANAGEMENT ORGANIZATION RECEIVES NATIONAL RECOGNITION

(HILO, HAWAI‘I) – Elizabeth Pickett, the long-time co-executive director of the Hawai‘i Wildfire Management Organization (HWMO) was honored today at a ceremony in New York City, as one of the 2024 Grist 50. Grist bills itself as the only newsroom focused on finding solutions at the intersection of climate and justice.

The ninth annual Grist 50 list honors leaders who are tackling the most pressing climate problems of today in innovative and exciting ways. The organization says this year’s list includes people who “found a unique way to apply their strengths, creativity, and time to tackle the biggest problem our planet faces. We call them Fixers: dynamic doers who aren’t afraid to challenge the status quo and dive headlong into building and championing better alternatives. The Grist 50 is both a look at what it takes to make change happen and a testament to the strength, diversity, and creativity of people doing just that.”

In its description of Pickett’s award, Grist noted, “After the town of Lahaina went up in flames, killing 102 people in August last year, survivors and onlookers were left with enormous grief – and endless questions. How could such a horrific event have happened? What could be done to prevent another?”

Hawai‘i Governor Josh Green M.D. commented, “The Hawai‘i Wildfire Management Organization plays a vital role in sharing wildfire information, coordinating efforts among agencies, and helping communities become better prepared and resilient. In the wake of last year’s devastating Maui wildfires, HWMO stepped up in incredible ways, and this recognition of Elizabeth Pickett reflects the hard work and dedication of the entire organization.”

HWMO Board Chair Dan Dennison added, “On behalf of the entire board, we can’t think of anyone more deserving of this honor than Elizabeth. The Maui fires put enormous focus on our nonprofit as the clearinghouse for Hawaiʻi wildfire information and programs and has shown HWMO to be instrumental in responding to questions about wildfire science, resiliency, and action.”

For answers, many turned to the HWMO, where Elizabeth Pickett had spent 16 years trying in vain to convince people to take wildfire risks seriously. She first became interested in wildfires after learning about their effects on coral reef sedimentation and went on to pursue a master’s degree in forestry research.”

Since the Maui fires, Pickett and HWMO Co-executive Director Nani Barretto have fielded hundreds of citizen and media inquiries from local, national, and international news organizations. Pickett said, “We laid that groundwork strategically place-by-place, layer-by-layer over 20 years. We were able to meet the moment.” She says she hopes HWMO’s work will ensure the islands will be prepared for future wildfires, even as climate change increases their threat.

Dave Smith, the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) Administrator said, “We are tremendously fortunate to have HWMO as the coordinating organization for so much of what is available in Hawaiʻi to address wildfire.”

The number of HWMO positions has grown a lot over the past year, with additional staff now on all the major Hawaiian Islands. While the constant demand for wildfire information from many corners has continued unabated, the HWMO co-executive directors have managed to keep focused on the organization’s core strategy of being a trusted partner and a go-to place for wildfire related information, expert advice and community action.

Pickett said, “The Grist award is for our entire organization. By the time of the Lahaina fires, I’d become somewhat disillusioned with the state’s approach to and lack of investment in wildfire preparedness and risk reduction. Then the fire happened and suddenly the questions came pouring in.

Hawai‘i teachers needed curricula to teach their students about wildfires. Land managers wanted to know what fire breaks to install. The Dept. of Health, Dept. of Hawaiian Homelands, the DLNR Division of State Parks, Dept. of Transportation and county planning offices; along with communities across the state all reached out for technical support and partnership toward the role they could play in getting more prepared for wildfire. There was interest and commitment I never imagined possible.”

HWMO, in partnership with DLNR, leads the Firewise Communities program for neighborhood wildfire preparedness. Together with other firefighting organizations, they are currently in the ninth year of the Wildfire & Drought LOOKOUT! news media and public awareness campaign which shares fire prevention, water conservation and resiliency messages across social media and through the general news media.

