Governing Names Six Exceptional Leaders as 2024 Public Officials of the Year

Recognition spotlights state and local leaders who have made a dramatic difference in their communities

FOLSOM, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Governing , a trusted source of high-quality reporting and analysis of the issues facing state and local government leaders for more than 35 years, has announced its latest selection of notable public officials.The Public Officials of the Year being recognized for 2024 are:• Kim Reynolds, Iowa Governor• Patricia Rucker, West Virginia State Senator• David Crowley, Milwaukee County Executive• G.T. Bynum, Tulsa Mayor• Philip Huang, Dallas County Health and Human Services Director• Rob Lloyd, Seattle Chief Technology OfficerThis year’s award winners span the political spectrum, serve in a variety of jurisdictions nationwide, and have led efforts ranging from public health technology and data modernization to making investments in affordable housing and transit and revolutionizing school choice. Notwithstanding their different backgrounds and roles, all of Governing’s Public Officials of the Year embody creativity, embrace innovation and have demonstrated effectiveness in improving their communities.“Throughout my career, it’s been my pleasure and my privilege to meet, learn from and work with innovative public officials all over the country,” said Cathilea Robinett, CEO of e.Republic and publisher of Governing. “I have been inspired time and again by individuals who have not only identified problems and come up with workable solutions but managed to overcome political resistance and institutional inertia to bring their ideas to life.”This is the 26th time that Governing has recognized Public Officials of the Year. Read more about the 2024 honorees and their accomplishments here. About Governing:Published since 1987, Governing serves the people who lead, manage and direct public agencies as they work toward well-managed, vibrant and resilient communities. Governing’s readership consists of governors, mayors, county executives, city and county councilmembers, state legislators, state and local agency executives and those holding key professional government positions.About e.Republic:Governing was acquired in 2009 by e.Republic, the nation’s only media and research company focused exclusively on state and local government and education — home to Government Technology, the Center for Digital Government and the Center for Digital Education.

