NextGen Food Robotics Corp. Provides Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Update

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextGen Food Robotics Corp. (the “Company”) (CBOE: NGRB; OTC Pink: NGRBF; Frankfurt: O83) is providing an update in accordance with National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203").



On August 13, 2024, the Company announced that it applied for a management cease trade order ("MCTO") with the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") in connection with the delay in filing of its audited annual financial statements for the year ended April 30, 2024, related management discussion and analysis, CEO and CFO certificates and annual information form for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2024 (collectively, the "Required Documents") by the prescribed filing deadline (the "Original Announcement"). At that time, based on information then-available, the Company expected to file the Required Documents by August 31, 2024. The MCTO was issued on July 30, 2024 and restricts its Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer from trading in securities of the Company, whether direct or indirect, until the Company files the Required Documents and the BCSC revokes the MCTO. On August 27, 2024, in its first bi-weekly status update, the Company announced that it expected to file the Required Documents by September 16, 2024. On September 12, 2024, the Company announced that it expected to file the Required Documents by September 27, 2024.

As of today’s date, the Company expects that the Required Documents will be filed by October 11, 2024. In addition, the Company's interim financial report, related management discussion and analysis and certificates of the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer for the first quarter of 2024 ended July 31, 2024 (the "Q1 Interim Report") which was required to be filed by September 16, 2024, is now expected to be filed by October 11, 2024. The Company will file the Q1 Interim Report in conjunction with, and immediately following, the filing of the Required Documents.

The Company confirms that since the date of the Original Announcement: (i) other than as described above and in its first and second bi-weekly status update, there have been no changes to the information set out in the Original Announcement that would be expected to be material to an investor; (ii) there has been no failure by the Company in fulfilling its stated intentions with respect to satisfying the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out in NP 12-203; (iii) other than the failure to file the Q1 Interim Report, there has not been any other specified default by the Company under NP 12-203, and, no such other default is anticipated; and (iv) there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

The Company confirms it will continue to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out in NP 12-203 so long as it remains in default of the requirement to file the Required Documents and the Q1 Interim Report.

About NextGen Food Robotics

Nextgen Food Robotics operates commissary and ghost kitchens from its two locations in Vancouver, BC. Additionally, the Company is developing the “Lily app”, which is an AI-powered mobile application designed to provide personalized food recommendations and automated meal-planning.

