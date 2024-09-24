On Friday, Governor Mills and U.S. Surgeon General to Host Conversation about the Importance of Social Connection to the Health of People

MAINE, September 24 - Back to current news.

Conversation follows Surgeon General's Advisory on the danger that growing rates of loneliness and isolation pose to public health

Portland, MAINE -- This Friday, September 27, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at the University of Southern Maine in Portland, Governor Janet Mills and U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy will host a conversation about the importance of social connection and its impact on the health of people. Last year, Dr. Murthy issued a Surgeon General's Advisory (PDF) on the dangers that growing rates of loneliness and isolation pose to public health. The advisory warned that loneliness and isolation are an urgent public health crisis on par with smoking, obesity, and substance use disorder, and established a framework to improve social connection.

Governor Mills, Dr. Murthy, and Maine Office of Behavioral Health Director Sarah Squirrell will discuss the importance of social connection in the face of adversity, including the State's efforts to support Maine people in the wake of last year's tragedy in Lewiston.

The panel -- which is free and open to the public on a first-come, first-serve basis -- will be moderated by former Commissioner of the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Jeanne Lambrew and include opening remarks from Acting DHHS Commissioner Sara Gagné-Holmes.

Members of the public may register to attend here.

WHO:

Governor Janet Mills

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy

Office of Behavioral Health Director Sarah Squirrell

Former Health & Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew

WHAT: Conversation with Governor Mills and U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Murthy entitled,"Building Resilience Through Human Connection"

WHEN: Friday, September 27, 2024 at 11:00 a.m.

WHERE: Hannaford Hall, University of Southern Maine

88 Bedford Street, Portland 04101

*Media interested in attending must RSVP by emailing ben.goodman@maine.gov.

