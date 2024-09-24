Submit Release
Surety Health Brings Profits to Corporations and Newfound NIL Funds to Universities and Colleges

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surety Health, Inc. has recently partnered with Florida Atlantic University (FAU), Boca Raton, FL, a Tier 1 National Research Institution by supporting the university’s athletic departments in the NCAA’s American Athletic Conference. This partnership will cause a percentage of corporate profits from other companies to help increase the university’s athletic department NIL initiative which refers to the rights of college athletes to control and profit from their name, image and likeness.

J. Stephen Leach, CEO founded the company in 2022 through a vision to use a specific tax law in the American Healthcare Act of 2017 passed by the 115th congress to increase profits in excess of $100 million for employers in the Palm Beach County area. This partnership with Florida Atlantic University (FAU) is also causing greater exposure to some of the nation's largest employers to help increase company profits while also benefiting their employees.

Surety Health will also partner with a dozen or so other universities in a similar capacity to increase the company’s value by $1 billion per university for its shareholders.


Contact:

Phone: 561-556-4624
Email: info@surety-health.com

