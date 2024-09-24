Leona Sokolova’s Wellness Manual to Illuminate Toronto and Frankfurt Book Fairs with Secrets to Radiant Health

Wellness Manual by Leona Sokolova

Discover Holistic Health Insights and Transformative Wellness Practices from Leona Sokolova at Major International Book Events

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leona Sokolova’s Wellness Manual , a comprehensive guide to holistic health, will be prominently featured at two prestigious literary events in 2024: The Word On The Street Toronto Book and Magazine Festival and The 76th Frankfurt Book Fair.Both events provide a global platform for showcasing works that inspire positive lifestyle changes, offering Sokolova’s transformative book to a broad audience seeking wellness, balance, and personal growth.The Word On The Street Toronto Book and Magazine Festival, a renowned celebration of Canadian literacy and writing, will be held at Queen’s Park Crescent East on September 28-29, 2024.This popular event attracts authors, readers, and publishers from across the country. Festival-goers are invited to explore Wellness Manual at The Maple Staple Booth in Zone B, near Stage B: Across The Universe, where they can dive into Sokolova’s step-by-step guide for achieving holistic wellness.Shortly after, Wellness Manual will make its international appearance at The 76th Frankfurt Book Fair, the world’s largest and most prestigious literary fair, from October 16-20, 2024 at Messe Frankfurt. Visitors to Hall 5.1, Stand #C35, will have the opportunity to engage with Sokolova’s work, alongside groundbreaking publications that explore health and lifestyle transformation. The Frankfurt Book Fair provides an unparalleled platform for the book to reach a diverse, global audience eager to explore ways of cultivating healthier, more fulfilling lives.Wellness Manual is a comprehensive guide designed to help individuals achieve radiant health through a blend of ancient healing philosophies from both Eastern and Western traditions. The book invites readers to embark on a journey of introspection, encouraging self-discovery in areas such as nutrition, positivity, gratitude, exercise, and mindfulness. Through simple yet powerful methods, Sokolova empowers readers to make meaningful lifestyle changes that enhance both mental and physical well-being.As a Certified Holistic Health Counselor and wellness expert, Leona Sokolova brings a wealth of personal experience to her work. Trained at The Institute for Integrative Nutrition, she has helped countless individuals find the health and lifestyle choices that best support their unique journeys. Each chapter of Wellness Manual is infused with Sokolova’s personal stories and practical tools, offering readers not only guidance but also inspiration to pursue their own paths of self-transformation.At both The Word On The Street Festival and The Frankfurt Book Fair, Wellness Manual will be a must-see for anyone seeking to improve their well-being and embrace a holistic approach to health. The book is available online through leading online retailers and at Sokolova’s website, www.wellnessnewyork.com , where additional resources on wellness and healthy living can be found.About The Maple Staple:For bookworms, by passionate writers.At The Maple Staple, books come alive beyond mere pages. It's more than a bookstore—it's a community hub for book enthusiasts and budding authors. Celebrating diversity, they curate books from up-and-coming independent writers, and offer a platform to underrepresented voices. With captivating events and book clubs in the heart of Toronto, they foster a vibrant literary community, igniting inspiration and transformation through the enchanting power of words.About Bookside Press Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.