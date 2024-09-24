Fijian Author Kasalaini Sauvou Brings “Secrets of Karolina” to International Literary Spotlight

Secrets of Karolina by Kasalaini Sauvou

Her latest novel will be showcased at both The Word On The Street Toronto and the Frankfurt Book Fair this fall

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kasalaini Sauvou’s latest novel, “ Secrets of Karolina ”, is gaining international recognition, with upcoming features at two of the most prestigious book events in 2024: The Word On The Street Toronto Books and Magazine Festival and the Frankfurt Book Fair.Known for her captivating storytelling and powerful themes, Sauvou introduces readers to a world of dark secrets and treacherous love in her newest release, set in the lush vineyards of Italy.The novel revolves around Savana, a young American woman who enters the mysterious world of Karolina, an enigmatic matriarch whose wealth and influence are steeped in secrets.In a deadly twist, Karolina uses her past to control and manipulate those around her—including Savana, who falls for Karolina’s handsome son. As Savana uncovers the sinister truths behind Karolina’s family, she must navigate a web of deceit to find love, hope, and her true identity amidst the suffocating vines of Sicily.“Secrets of Karolina” will first be showcased at The Word On The Street, Canada’s largest free literary festival, taking place from September 28-29, 2024, at Queen’s Park Crescent East. Visitors can discover Sauvou’s novel at The Maple Staple booth in Zone B, near Stage B: Across The Universe, along with a wide range of Canadian and Indigenous literature celebrated at the event.The novel will also make its way to the global stage at the Frankfurt Book Fair from October 16-20, 2024, where it will be featured at The Maple Staple booth in Hall 5.1, Stand #C35.During the fair, a limited number of free copies of the book will be available to visitors at the booth, offering attendees a chance to take home this compelling tale of love and betrayal. As the world’s largest and most influential gathering of publishing professionals, it offers a unique platform for “Secrets of Karolina” to reach international audiences.Kasalaini Sauvou, originally from Fiji, is an accomplished artist and entrepreneur with a wide-ranging background. Her education includes diplomas from both Harvard Business School and Cornell University, and she has received recognition for her vibrant works of art, much like her literature. Sauvou’s novels are known for their deep symbolism and exploration of human nature, offering a compelling examination of the ways in which secrets and lies can shape—and destroy—lives.To explore this gripping tale of love and betrayal, “Secrets of Karolina” is available for purchase now on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other leading book retailers worldwide.About The Maple Staple:For bookworms, by passionate writers.At The Maple Staple, books come alive beyond mere pages. It's more than a bookstore—it's a community hub for book enthusiasts and budding authors. Celebrating diversity, they curate books from up-and-coming independent writers, and offer a platform to underrepresented voices. With captivating events and book clubs in the heart of Toronto, they foster a vibrant literary community, igniting inspiration and transformation through the enchanting power of words.About Bookside Press Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

