Adam G. Brief Appointed as Acting U.S. Trustee for Northern Illinois and Wisconsin

Adam G. Brief has been appointed by Attorney General Merrick B. Garland as the Acting U.S. Trustee for Northern Illinois and Wisconsin (Region 11) effective Sept. 28, the Executive Office for U.S. Trustees announced today. Brief replaces Patrick S. Layng, who is retiring after 36 years of dedicated service to the Justice Department, including the last 14 years as the U.S. Trustee in Region 11. Under 28 U.S.C. § 585(a), the Attorney General may fill U.S. Trustee vacancies by appointing an Acting U.S. Trustee.

Brief has served as the Assistant U.S. Trustee in charge of the Chicago field office since joining the U.S. Trustee Program in 2015 after 14 years in private practice. Brief’s effective coordination with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois has contributed to several successful high-profile criminal prosecutions. In addition to being a frequent speaker at legal seminars and conferences, Brief teaches a lawyering skills course at the University of Illinois Chicago Law School. He received his bachelor’s degree in history and political science from Rutgers University Livingston College and his law degree from Seton Hall University. After law school, Brief was a term law clerk for Judge Stephen Stripp of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey. For six years before joining the USTP, while still in private practice, he served as an investigator appointed by the Supreme Court of New Jersey to a district ethics committee.

The USTP’s mission is to promote the integrity and efficiency of the bankruptcy system for the benefit of all stakeholders – debtors, creditors and the public. The USTP consists of 21 regions with 89 field offices nationwide and an Executive Office in Washington, D.C. Learn more about the USTP at www.justice.gov/ust.