Houston Managed IT Services are Strengthened with Managed Cybersecurity Solutions from Houston MSPs & Cyber Partners

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- AVATAR Managed Services, a premier provider of managed IT services in Houston , is proud to announce its collaboration with the Todyl partner program. This partnership allows AVATAR to leverage advanced insights, tools, and support from a dedicated cybersecurity network focused on preventing cybercrime. As leaders in cyber insurance and compliance, AVATAR prioritizes the protection of client data above all else.In an era where cyber threats are increasingly sophisticated, AVATAR’s comprehensive proactive IT strategy equips clients—especially those in industries with stringent cyber insurance and compliance requirements—to navigate the ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape. Recognizing that today’s effective solutions can quickly become outdated, this partnership with Todyl is invaluable for staying ahead of potential risks.AVATAR Managed Services offers a diverse range of managed IT services, including the AVATAR Advantage suite, co-managed solutions, cybersecurity risk assessments, compliance support, IT consulting, project management, communications, and human capital management. As trusted cybersecurity solution providers, AVATAR is committed to addressing the pressing challenges that businesses face today.Jason Wright, CEO of AVATAR Managed Services, describes the company’s approach as “layers of concentric security,” designed to mitigate operational risks in an inherently volatile IT environment. “We’re focused on transformative change—doing more with our processes and achieving greater efficiency through automation,” he states.To kick off a partnership, AVATAR provides a complimentary IT assessment to establish a baseline for current IT operations. This assessment allows quantitative measurements to be tracked over time, demonstrating improvements and changes. Understanding the specific metrics and core competencies that matter most to each client is critical, enabling AVATAR to develop tailored plans that support secure business growth.With regular assessments, external testing, and proactive management of IT infrastructure, AVATAR Managed Services is dedicated to preventing disruptions and safeguarding organizations’ futures. In a landscape where cyber breaches can jeopardize not only client data but also a company’s reputation, AVATAR is committed to ensuring that cybersecurity receives the priority it deserves.About AVATAR Managed ServicesAVATAR Managed Services, one of the premier IT companies in Houston, TX, provides IT solutions and helps create a technical roadmap for clients to embrace the best that IT has to offer their unique business needs, leveraging information technology to protect their brand, be competitive in their marketplace, keep client data secure, communicate efficiently, and have a robust plan to keep running when the unexpected happens. Staying current in a rapidly changing IT landscape is challenging, especially when the core business has nothing to do with IT. As a Houston-managed computer solutions company, clients are free to focus on their strengths, with AVATAR Managed Services supporting technology needs such as proactive IT management, cybersecurity solutions, IT project management resources, Houston IT consulting, data backup, and disaster recovery strategies, migrating to the cloud, a rapid response Houston IT Helpdesk, a holistic view of Houston Managed IT services and Houston cybersecurity compliance.

