Van Boxel Building Supply to Exhibit at Western Roofing Expo 2024

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Van Boxel Building Supply, a leading supplier of high-quality roofing and remodeling materials, is excited to announce its participation in the Western Roofing Expo 2024, taking place at the Paris Las Vegas from September 29th to October 1st. Attendees can visit booth #205 to explore the latest innovations in roofing materials and learn more about Van Boxel’s wide range of high-quality, cost-effective products.

The Western Roofing Expo is a premier event in the roofing industry, attracting professionals, contractors, and manufacturers from across the country. At the Van Boxel booth, attendees will have the opportunity to meet with the company’s expert team, discover their extensive product offerings, and learn how Van Boxel’s direct-to-consumer model helps customers save significantly on essential roofing supplies.

Highlights at Van Boxel’s Booth (#205):

-Exclusive Expo Offers: Attendees will have the opportunity to take advantage of special expo-only deals on select roofing materials.

-Product Insights: A showcase of popular products, including synthetic underlayment, ice & water shield, commercial roofing products, and more.

-Expert Consultation: Van Boxel’s team will be available for one-on-one discussions, offering expert guidance on roofing solutions tailored to specific project needs.

“We’re thrilled to be part of the Western Roofing Expo this year,” said a spokesperson for Van Boxel Building Supply. “It’s a fantastic opportunity to connect with roofing professionals and showcase how our direct-to-consumer model offers premium quality at unbeatable prices. We’re looking forward to helping more customers save on their roofing projects with the best materials available."

For more information please visit their website at www.VanBoxelSupply.com.

About Van Boxel Building Supply:

Located in Chardon, Ohio, Van Boxel Building Supply is known for offering a wide selection of high-quality building and remodeling materials. By manufacturing and distributing their own roofing products, they deliver premium solutions directly to customers, cutting out the middleman and offering significant savings. Their extensive product range includes roofing materials, flooring, doors, and more, serving the needs of contractors, builders, and homeowners alike.

