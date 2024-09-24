InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Universal Adhesive Bifocal-Type Lens to Transform Eyewear into Reading Glasses

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Edwin S. of Onaway, MI is the creator of the Add on Reading Lenses, a bifocal-type lens for any type of eyewear that would give the added benefit of reading glasses. The adhesive is lightweight and enables users to apply the lens and remove it without damaging their eyewear. The device is comprised of a small, stick on a reading lens that may be applied to different types of glasses. The device may be applied to various types of eyewear like sunglasses, prescription glasses, safety glasses or goggles, and more. The device is applied to the outside or inside of the lens of the glasses to improve the wearer’s sight while reading small text.The light adhesive does not leave any residue once removed. It should be made to be easily removed without harming the lenses and being forced to replace them due to scratches or smudges. The lens is designed to eliminate the need to carry multiple pairs of glasses while away from home if a person needs to read small text or improve their vision. Ultimately, the addon lenses help save considerable time, effort, and energy for anyone who needs reading glasses.People who need reading glasses may struggle with safely transporting their eyewear. While the bifocal lens market continues to grow due to aging populations and increased awareness of eye care, keeping track of multiple pairs of prescription eyeglasses, sunglasses, and reading glasses can be difficult and frustrating. As technology advances, there is a growing demand for personalized lenses tailored to individual vision needs. Manufacturers may be looking to offer bifocals that can optimize vision for specific tasks or environments, including attachments like adhesive bifocal lenses.Providing adhesive lenses for current eyewear that can transform glasses into reading glasses will be especially useful for people who frequently travel and those who have trouble managing multiple pairs of eyewear. Temporary lens attachments like the Add on Reading Lenses are ideal for those who may not need bifocal lenses all the time, such as for reading or doing intricate work. The innovative and versatile lenses would significantly enhance any manufacturer’s product line.Edwin filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Add on Reading Lenses product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Add on Reading Lenses can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com

