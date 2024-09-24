Strengthen Mindset and Resilience with Les Brown, Naima Spencer & Other Experts’ New Book: 'Rise Above'

FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internationally celebrated motivational speaker and author Les Brown announces collaboration with Naima Spencer and other expert co-authors to present his latest book, "Rise Above: Overcoming Setbacks With Les Brown’s Wisdom." Set for release this Fall, this groundbreaking book is brimming with practical guidance and real-life examples that offer readers the tools to achieve success in both their personal and professional lives."Rise Above" provides a comprehensive toolkit for tackling life’s challenges head-on. Drawing from his wealth of experience and the wisdom of Naima Spencer and other top experts, the book offers practical steps that readers can implement right away to drive success and personal growth.Les Brown’s previous works, including "Live Your Dreams" and "It’s Not Over Until You Win," have empowered millions worldwide. His contributions to the field of personal development have inspired people to pursue their dreams despite adversity.The authors’ journeys from modest backgrounds to becoming sought-after personalities in their fields reflects the power of resilience and optimism."Rise Above" is a collaboration that features stories from some of Les Brown’s most dedicated followers like Naima Spencer. Each chapter intertwines these personal experiences, ensuring that readers will find the content relatable and encouraging as they navigate their own journeys.Other notable contributors include:Rudy MawerJ Thomas SmithMiranda WalkerJustin DayDiana LeslieRev Dr Manuel A. HowardJerry GibsonBarry CryanWanda Muir OliverStephen RueBeth FischerDr TayoDr Rosemarie RuteckiDr Michelle SandsAnticipation is building for the release of "Rise Above: Overcoming Setbacks With Les Brown’s Wisdom," available on Amazon this Fall.Readers are encouraged to mark their calendars and prepare for a journey of transformation and empowerment!Follow us on social media for the latest updates, exclusive content, and inspirational messages from Les Brown, Naima Spencer, and the other co-authors!Facebook: Les Brown Official X: @LesBrown77 Instagram: @thelesbrownFor more information about "Rise Above" and to pre-order your copy, visit Amazon today About Les Brown and Naima SpencerLes Brown is a world-renowned motivational speaker, author, and former politician. He has inspired millions with his powerful messages of hope and determination, empowering people to rise above their circumstances and achieve greatness. Brown's dynamic speaking style and profound wisdom continue to make a significant impact globally.Naima Spencer is a speaker, entrepreneur, and CEO of Khira Horizons LLC, focused on helping ambitious executives and professionals build a strong mindset to achieve what they crave out of life. Naima is a certified Mindset Facilitator and a strategic intervention life coach; A graduate of Penn State, Naima has an MBA in Biotech and healthcare industry, and she specializes in mindset and personal development.Naima was born and raised in Morocco and her journey in the States began in 1998. Having struggled with fear, anxiety, and worry, Naima realized early on in her journey that building a strong mindset was the key to break through her limiting beliefs and turn her life around. Naima was featured in Thrive Global Magazine, Medium Magazine, as well as several podcasts.

