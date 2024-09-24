InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Custom Pillows Featuring Fun Question and Answer Phrases

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Apryll W. of Houma, LA is the creator of Designer Pillows, a unique pair of pillows with a question and answer on them, displaying custom or humorous phrases for people to see. A question can be printed on one side, and a second pillow can be used to display an answer. There is one pillow that has the question, and the other pillow has two answers where you can flip the pillow to the answer that you want.The pillows can be made with many different phrases or questions. Each pillow can be made using comfortable fabric sewn together with foam within the interior. Users can choose from numerous colorful and entertaining designs and writings on the pillows. The pillows offer a simple and unique way to add decoration to any home, office, and more.The global pillow market is substantial, with steady growth driven by rising health consciousness and demand for better sleep products. This market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 5-7% over the next few years, influenced by factors such as increasing disposable income, urbanization, and the growing popularity of home decor. A specialized niche of pillow products consists of various types of pillows and pillow accessories designed to facilitate communication and intimacy between couples in the bedroom.People who enjoy decorating their bedroom with personalized pillows while simultaneously improving communication in a relationship would significantly benefit from the Designer Pillows. With infinite customizable designs and phrases sewn into the pillows, the innovative and versatile design would greatly enhance any manufacturer’s product line.Apryll filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Designer Pillows product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Designer Pillows can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com

