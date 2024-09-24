Korean SaaS Innovators, Part of the GSMP Program, to Showcase Cutting-Edge Cloud Solutions at Silicon Valley Event

10 Startups with $100 Million in Combined Revenue & 2 Days of Cloud Innovation to Explore U.S. Market

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The landscape of cloud computing is set to shift as ten trailblazing South Korean SaaS (Software as a Service) companies, boasting a combined revenue of $100 million, prepare to showcase their cutting-edge solutions in Silicon Valley. These companies, representing the vanguard of cloud innovation, are poised to offer fresh perspectives and solutions to the global cloud ecosystem during the highly anticipated Korean SaaS Showcase at the Santa Clara Marriott Hotel.Innovative South Korean SaaS companies with global competitiveness are gathering in Silicon Valley to explore opportunities in the U.S. market. This is a unique chance to meet some of the amazing SaaS companies from Korea, experience the limitless possibilities in the global SaaS market, and network with these innovators. Join us to share your insights on the U.S. market and discover the impressive technological capabilities of Korean companies.Event Details:-Dates: September 26 (1-5 PM) and September 27, 2024-Venue: Santa Clara Marriott Hotel-Address: 2700 Mission College Blvd, Santa Clara, CA 95054The Korean SaaS Showcase is part of the GSMP 2024 Program and is organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Science and ICT and the National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA). This pivotal event aims to foster global collaboration and highlight the potential for international expansion of Korean SaaS startups.Following the Silicon Valley event , these trailblazing startups will continue their global journey with showcases in Dubai and Tokyo, Japan in October 2024.Why This Event is Unmissable:This two-day event promises an immersive experience for participants, featuring direct interactions with CEOs and top executives, live product demonstrations, and a unique opportunity to explore potential partnerships or investment opportunities.Highlights include:-One-on-One Meetings: Gain exclusive access to CEOs and top executives of the Korean SaaS companies to discuss potential collaborations and investment opportunities.-Live Demonstrations: Experience the latest SaaS solutions, from AI-powered sales enablement to revolutionary API development tools.-Networking Opportunities: During dedicated networking sessions, connect with industry leaders, investors, and innovators.-Insight into the Korean Tech Ecosystem: Learn from one of the world’s most dynamic tech markets, gaining a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving cloud computing space.-Investment Opportunities: Investors will have the chance to engage with companies that have already proven their capabilities in one of the world's most demanding markets.Meet the $100 Million SaaS Squadron.The event will spotlight the following innovative companies, representing a wide array of SaaS solutions:-Ideatec: No-code API integration platform (iPaaS) with workflow automation.-WhaTap Labs: AI/ML-powered IT monitoring for proactive issue prevention and real-time visualization.-CoBALT: 'REALIZER.AI' simplifies sales from lead generation to deal closing.-Mobigen: IRIS VDAP integrates, analyzes, and visualizes data for maximum value.-YYSOFT.: Supply chain tracking solution using AI and blockchain for real-time visibility.-Gadget Korea: 'USIMSA Wiz' eSIM-based data roaming platform for global connectivity.-LLOYDK: 'DO SOLUTION' automates customer service with AI and natural language processing.-Korea Greendata: Promoting sustainable energy habits through data-driven decisions.-Metabuild: Traffic Digital Twin platform for real-time traffic control and management.-SPLAB: 'Umoh' Networking platform for creating real-time connections and opportunities.These companies spearhead innovations in AI, cloud infrastructure, data analytics, and more, bringing fresh ideas to the table that could reshape the global SaaS landscape.The Korean SaaS Edge: Proven Success in a Fast-Paced Market:What distinguishes these companies is their innovative products and proven ability to scale profitably, with $100 million in combined revenue. Having thrived in South Korea's highly competitive and tech-savvy environment, these companies are well-equipped to take their products to the global stage.A Call to Action: Be Part of the SaaS Revolution:Silicon Valley visionaries, investors, and tech enthusiasts are invited to be part of this transformative event. By blending Korean innovation with Silicon Valley’s entrepreneurial spirit, the Korean SaaS Showcase promises to spark the next big revolution in cloud computing. Registration is limited, so act fast!Don’t miss this chance to engage with some of the most innovative minds in cloud computing. The future of cloud services is here – and it speaks Korean.Media Contact:Kwon Nam,PR & MediaNam@besuccess.comAbout the Organizers:Ministry of Science and ICT (MSIT):The Ministry of Science and ICT, part of the Government of South Korea, is committed to fostering innovation throughout society. It creates an environment conducive to bold and autonomous research while securing key technologies and growth engines. The ministry also aims to converge science and technology with ICT to drive advancement across industries.National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA):NIPA is a government-established agency focused on supporting innovation and creating a sustainable environment for ICT businesses. It promotes cutting-edge technologies such as IoT, Cloud Computing, and Big Data while exploring new opportunities in Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Precision Medicine, Smart Cities, and Autonomous Vehicles.

