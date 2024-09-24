See Utah's unique, nocturnal wildlife at upcoming Hardware Wildlife Education Center exhibit

Hyrum — Did you know Utah's outdoors are busy places while you're asleep? You can learn why and see amazing photographs of the animals that are out and about at night during an upcoming, free exhibit at the Hardware Wildlife Education Center in October.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources' Hardware Wildlife Education Center is located at the Hardware Wildlife Management Area in beautiful Blacksmith Fork Canyon in Cache County. The education center is open seasonally, primarily during the winter months while the sleigh rides and elk viewing are taking place.

The center will also be open for a free Night Life exhibit from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on three weekends in October:

Oct. 4, 5 and 6

Oct. 11, 12 and 13

Oct. 25, 26 and 27

"The wildlife you'll learn about are those you'll mostly likely hear at night while you're sleeping in your tent or that you may encounter during a midnight walk," Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Hardware Wildlife Education Center Director Marni Lee said. "There are many reasons why nighttime is the right time for these animals to be active. We encourage you to come to the center to learn more about Utah's 'scariest' wildlife during the spookiest month of the year."

The exhibit includes display panels with jaw-dropping photographs and fun facts about each animal and bird. Activities for your family — including free craft projects and hourly story times — will also be offered. A path near the center will become an educational walk with enlarged book pages offering fun animal activities.

"We hope you'll join us to learn more about Utah's nocturnal wildlife and enjoy some free hours of fun with your family," Lee said.

You can reach the Hardware Wildlife Education Center by traveling 15 miles out of Hyrum on state Route 101. With the fall colors on full display, the drive up Blacksmith Fork Canyon should be gorgeous. Fall fishing is also available in the Blacksmith Fork River that flows down the canyon.

While the event is free, participants are encouraged to register in advance on Eventbrite. For more information about the exhibit, call the Hardware Wildlife Education Center at 435-753-6206.