Fiscal Notes Special Edition: The Future of Texas Power

TEXAS, September 24 - Colorado-based Riot Platforms completed construction of its Bitcoin mining facility near Rockdale, Texas, in 2023, and is building another factory in Corsicana. TEXAS ENERGY SPECIAL EDITION Meeting the electricity needs of every resident and business starts with accurate demand forecasting. The rise of AI and cryptocurrency is expected to significantly increase demand in coming years. Texas cryptomining already ranks first for total power capacity at 2,717 megawatts (MW) — far more than second place Georgia’s 525 MW. Discover what drives accurate forecasting in the country’s top energy-consuming state.

