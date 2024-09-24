THREE HILL FARRER PARTNERS NAMED TOP EMPLOYMENT DEFENSE LAWYERS

Elissa Gysi E. Sean McLoughlin Casey Morris

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP announced today that Partners Elissa Gysi Sean McLoughlin and Casey Morris have been recognized in the 18th edition of “The Lawdragon 500 Leading Corporate Employment Lawyers.” “This guide to the nation’s best advisors on workplace mobility, employee benefits and executive compensation, traditional labor matters and, of course, all matter of disputes – from wage and hour class actions, to discrimination and non-compete agreements,” states the publication. The selections were made based on Lawdragon’s rigorous selection process, combining robust submissions, journalistic research and independent vetting by peers and clients.Elissa Gysi litigates and arbitrates labor and employment disputes, including the defense of wage and hour, discrimination, harassment, wrongful termination and accommodation claims. She represents employers in state and federal court, and in matters before the California Civil Rights Department, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, and other administrative agencies. Additionally, Gysi drafts employment policies, agreements, and handbooks, and counsels employers regarding discipline and separation procedures, workplace privacy issues, and compliance with state and federal leave laws.Sean McLoughlin represents employers in in labor law disputes, including the aggressive and innovative defense of wage and hour class action and PAGA cases, as well as federal FLSA claims. His expertise includes development and implementation of cutting-edge arbitration strategies to preserve employers' rights to defend claims on the merits of each individual case. McLoughlin defends his clients in court and before arbitrators and administrative agencies, and specializes in trials of wrongful termination, retaliation and discrimination cases. His practice includes traditional labor law, from preventing Union organizing, to assisting employers in NLRB supervised elections, to helping employers with unionized workforces navigate the tricky intersection of bargained contracts and California's unique wage and hour laws.Casey Morris focuses her practice on labor and employment defense, both in court and in the boardroom. With decades of experience in advising employers, from large national companies to small mom and pop shops, she implements legally compliant employment policies and promotes conflict avoidance in all aspects of their business. Morris vigorously defends her clients in court and arbitration proceedings against claims and disputes related to wage and hour violations, discrimination, harassment, retaliation, wrongful termination, and accommodation.

