Clean Power Alliance Ranked the Number One Green Power Provider in the United States by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory for the Second Year in a Row

Prestigious U.S. Department of Energy Ranking Once Again Cites California’s Largest Community Choice Aggregator

Los Angeles, California, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Power Alliance (CPA), California’s largest Community Choice Aggregator, has earned the prestigious number one national ranking by the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) in the sale of green power for the second year in a row.

The NREL 2023 Utility Green Power Rankings is an annual list of top green power providers throughout the United States and includes Investor Owned Utilities, Publicly Owned Utilities, and not-for-profit Community Choice Aggregators such as CPA.

“It’s exciting that Clean Power Alliance has again been recognized as the leading green power provider among all utilities in the country. This is a testament to the trust our customers have put in us as their renewable energy provider,” said CPA Board Chair and Agoura Hills Councilmember Deborah Klein Lopez. “When our customers choose green power, they are setting our region, state and country on the course to a more sustainable future.”

Last year CPA ranked number one in green power sales with a total of 3,570,040 megawatt hours (MWh).

This year CPA again ranked number one in green power sales with a total of 3,471,973 megawatt hours (MWh). In addition, CPA’s total number of green power customers grew to 898,517, up from 881,572 green power customers a year ago.

CCA and Utility Green Power Sales (as of December 2023)

Rank Load Serving Entity Sales (MWh) Type 1 Clean Power Alliance 3,471,973 CCA 2 PacifiCorp 3,454,806 IOU 3 Portland General Electric 2,859,134 IOU 4 Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) 2,485,753 POU 5 Orange County Power Authority 2,274,713 CCA 6 AVA Community Energy 1,785,650 CCA 7 Clean Energy Columbus - City of Columbus 1,501,740 CCA 8 Puget Sound Energy 1,481,240 IOU 9 San Diego Community Power 1,277,176 CCA 10 DTE Electric 1,184,522 IOU

“It is critical that California hasten clean energy adoption to mitigate serious climate impacts,” said Ted Bardacke, Chief Executive Officer of Clean Power Alliance. “We are proud to lead in the sale of green power to our customers which, combined with the historic investments we are making in battery energy storage, is building a resilient energy future for all. I thank our board, community advisors and staff for their work that resulted in this distinguished ranking for the second year in a row.”

About Clean Power Alliance

Founded in 2017, Clean Power Alliance is the locally operated not-for-profit electricity provider for 33 cities across Los Angeles County and Ventura County, as well as the unincorporated areas of both counties. CPA is the fourth largest electricity provider in California and the number one green power provider in the United States. CPA serves approximately three million residents and businesses, providing clean renewable energy at competitive rates. To view CPA’s 2023 Impact Report, click here. For complete information regarding CPA visit http://www.cleanpoweralliance.org.

