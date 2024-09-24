Workplace Options Partnership with Wellbeing.ai Deepens Human Connection via Evidence-Based Neuroscience

Wellbeing.ai creates “hard science” platform assessing user wellbeing via early warning system based on emotional and mental state monitoring

PALO ALTO, Calif. and RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovation provides an opportunity to bring together science, technology, and data to extend and enhance the human connection at the heart of employee wellbeing. For the partnership between Workplace Options (WPO) and Wellbeing.ai, the outcome of stronger employee health also has a tremendous impact on the bottom-line. Studies reveal that for every 4% increase in wellbeing, organizations experience a 1% increase in profit.



The new collaboration between WPO and Wellbeing.ai provides WPO with a new evidence-based platform to assess user wellbeing that is grounded in an innovative use of neuroscience. Utilizing innovative eye movement patterns and facial analytics, the company provides cutting-edge solutions for individuals and businesses to track and improve mental health and productivity.

Wellbeing.ai enhances workplace wellbeing through advanced emotional and mental state monitoring. Employees using its platform have their facial gestures measured five times per second across 62 emotion categories. The results flow into a valuable score on four wellbeing indicators. The benefit of Wellbeing.ai’s solution – validated by testing 40,000 people – is that it introduces a metric to measure wellbeing, enabling organizations to then measure, manage, and improve wellbeing over time.

“What we’re seeing in the marketplace is a growing demand to use technology and hard science to provide the best employee wellbeing and care. Using our platform, employees get to understand themselves better via the dashboard, which enables them to address opportunities for learning and growth,” said Laurent Van Tornhout, CEO of Wellbeing.ai. “Wellbeing.ai offers real-time tracking of key wellbeing indicators, seamlessly integrated into the workday.”

“When we use science to support employees, we deepen the human connection necessary to provide them with the very best care,” said Alan King, President, and CEO of WPO. “Our partnership with Wellbeing.ai provides an evidence-based platform for our clients around the world, so that they can benefit from melding technological and scientific innovation with human-centered care. As a result, organizations can create better employee engagement by measuring and managing mental health.”

For WPO, holistic wellbeing begins with the “power of a good conversation” when helping an individual get to the “heart” of an issue. When a person connects to WPO’s services, they immediately talk to a qualified, empathetic professional who speaks their local language and understands cultural nuances. From this perspective, Wellbeing.ai gives employees a tool to get in better synch with themselves via digital innovation, while also serving as a kind of early warning system to address potential challenges.

Organizations will experience notable gains, including better employee engagement and a stronger link to their value proposition, since Wellbeing.ai creates a metric that WPO clinicians can then assess as they build an improvement plan to meet the individual’s needs. The benefits are far-reaching, including better customer service outcomes, increased brand value, and a significant drop in absenteeism and employee turnover.

Wellbeing.ai’s solutions are developed with a strong emphasis on privacy and compliance, ensuring that user data is protected and managed responsibly. The approach is designed to help people understand their emotional and mental states better, support companies in early detection and resolution of workplace issues and promote responsible economic growth.

Laurent Van Tornhout will represent Wellbeing.ai during the HR Tech Conference in Las Vegas 24-26 September Mandalay Bay.

About Workplace Options (WPO)

Founded in 1982, Workplace Options (WPO) is the largest independent provider of holistic well-being solutions. Through customized programs, and a comprehensive global network of credentialed providers and professionals, WPO supports individuals to become healthier, happier, and more productive both personally and professionally. Trusted by 57 percent of Fortune 500 companies, WPO delivers high-quality care digitally and in-person to more than 83 million people across 113,000 organizations in more than 200 countries and territories.

About Wellbeing.ai

We believe that every workplace deserves to thrive through careful planning and understanding of the employees’ needs. Combining years of experience both in business and science, with strong big-data analytics skills and the passion for excellence, our team promises to revolutionize wellbeing at work. For more information, visit Wellbeing.ai

