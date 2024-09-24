Quadient Secures Landmark Multi-Million Deal with Leading Global Insurer to Drive Customer Communications Transformation

The €6.5M agreement over an initial period of 5 years includes the adoption of Quadient Inspire as a managed service



Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections, announced today a new €6.5-million deal with one of the world’s largest publicly traded property and casualty insurers. The multi-year agreement will see the US-based insurer adopt Quadient Inspire, Quadient’s award-winning Customer Communications Management (CCM) platform, as a cloud-hosted managed service, streamlining and optimizing customer communications across its global operations from one centralized platform.

This global insurance leader operates in over 50 countries spanning all continents and was facing significant challenges in managing its vast array of customer communication templates, spread across a complex mix of legacy and home-grown systems. After an extensive multi-year evaluation process, the insurer selected Quadient among other vendors for its unparalleled expertise in handling large-scale, multi-regional deployments, the excellence of its CCM platform, and for its proven long-term commitment to its customers’ success. The adoption of Quadient Inspire will allow this insurer to consolidate nearly 70,000 communication templates and retire multiple legacy systems, ensuring the customer can rapidly respond to market changes and maintain compliance across its international operations.

“We are honored to have earned the trust of one of the world’s largest insurers as they embark on this pivotal transformation of their customer communications,” said Chris Hartigan, chief solution officer, Digital, for Quadient. “Their decision underscores their confidence in our ability to deliver on complex, large-scale initiatives. By moving to a unified platform, they are streamlining operations and positioning themselves for long-term success. This partnership highlights the strength of our technology, but more importantly, it reflects the trust and collaborative spirit we build with our clients as we work together toward a shared vision of the future.”

Quadient’s comprehensive cloud-based platform will not only streamline the management of complex communications, but also free the insurer’s IT teams from the burden of application management, hosting, and lifecycle maintenance. With an extensive team of certified experts, Quadient is well positioned to support global organizations in scaling their communications over time, focusing on innovation, resilience, and operational efficiencies. To know more about Quadient Inspire, visit https://www.quadient.com/en/customer-communications/inspire-platform.

