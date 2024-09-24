Momentum Search Partners Becomes WBENC Certified

Momentum Legal Search WBENC Certificaiton

Obtaining this WBENC certification solidifies our dedication to fostering diversity within the legal industry and providing the highest level of service to our clients” — Jane Pollard, Co-Founder and Managing Principal

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Momentum Search Partners, a leading legal recruiting firm specializing in high-caliber legal and compliance talent, proudly announces its recent certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). This certification was officially granted on August 23, 2024.

WBENC is the foremost certifying body for women-owned businesses in the United States and a prominent champion for women entrepreneurs and business owners. Founded in 1997, WBENC’s mission is to fuel economic growth by identifying, certifying, and advocating for women-owned businesses. With a national network and a strong roster of Fortune 500 companies and government agencies, WBENC provides the resources and platform for women entrepreneurs to succeed in today’s competitive market.

The WBENC certification affirms that Momentum Search Partners is at least 51% woman-owned, operated, and controlled. The certification process is a thorough and highly respected method to confirm that businesses are indeed women-owned. Certification not only opens doors to a vast network of corporate and government partners but also reinforces a business’s commitment to diversity and inclusion in the marketplace.

“We’re honored to receive this certification,” said Jane Pollard, Co-Founder and Managing Principal at Momentum Search Partners. “We’ve been a woman-owned business since our founding more than 13 years, but obtaining this WBENC certification solidifies our dedication to fostering diversity within the legal industry and providing the highest level of service to our clients.”

WBENC certification

What Does WBENC Certification Mean?

To be WBENC certified means a business has undergone a rigorous vetting process that includes a review of documentation, a site visit, and an interview. The certification validates that Momentum Search Partners is woman-owned, operated, and controlled. This recognition is invaluable as it not only highlights the firm’s commitment to diversity but also provides access to exclusive opportunities, resources, and partnerships with organizations that prioritize working with certified women-owned businesses.

Supporting Women-Owned Businesses

WBENC is committed to supporting women-owned businesses like Momentum Search Partners through various initiatives. The certification provides businesses with access to corporate and government supply chains, educational and networking opportunities, and a vast community of like-minded women entrepreneurs. By encouraging and supporting women-owned businesses, WBENC plays a vital role in fostering an inclusive and equitable business environment.

Momentum Search Partners is now part of a dynamic network of women-owned businesses that receive visibility and advocacy through WBENC’s corporate members, including some of the largest and most influential companies in the world. The WBENC community offers resources such as leadership development programs, access to exclusive events, and opportunities to connect with decision-makers seeking diverse suppliers.

About Momentum Search Partners

Momentum Search Partners is a premier legal recruiting, staffing, and executive search firm based in Austin, Texas. The firm specializes in placing top legal and compliance professionals with law firms and corporate legal and compliance departments. With a focus on diversity, inclusion, and excellence, Momentum Search Partners has earned a reputation as a trusted partner in the legal industry.

About WBENC

Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation’s leader in women’s business development and the largest certifier of women-owned businesses in the U.S. WBENC partners with 14 Regional Partner Organizations to provide world-class certification to women-owned businesses and foster connections with major corporations and government entities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.