Global Maker of Mucinex Consumer Health Medicines Selects Wilson County for Major Production Facility

Raleigh, N.C.

Reckitt*, a global leader in health, hygiene and nutrition, will establish a major production plant in Wilson County to produce the over-the-counter medicine Mucinex, creating 289 jobs, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The company will invest $145.59 million in Wilson.

"North Carolina continues to attract the world’s most well-known life science companies that are working to keep people healthy,” said Governor Cooper. “Communities like Wilson and all across our state provide skilled biotech workers through our training systems that are important to companies like Reckitt.”

For more than 200 years, Reckitt has been the company behind some of the world’s most recognizable and trusted consumer brands, including Airborne®, Biofreeze®, Finish®, Lysol®, Mucinex®, and more. These brands have been used by consumers for generations and are familiar staples in households around the world. Every day, around 30 million Reckitt products are purchased globally. The company’s new Wilson project will allow the company to expand its production capacity and localize Mucinex production. In addition to management and administrative functions, the Wilson facility is expected to include quality assurance and quality control, engineering, and general manufacturing roles.

“With its prominence as a life science innovation hub, North Carolina is an ideal place for Reckitt to establish its U.S. regional manufacturing center,” said Kris Licht, CEO of Reckitt. “This strategic, onshoring investment will build resiliency and agility in our supply chain and further drives our mission to create a healthier world by increasing access to important medicines.”

“As a native of eastern North Carolina and a former life science executive, it’s been so exciting to see the growth of this industry in Wilson and North Carolina’s BioPharma Crescent region,” said Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “Mucinex is a trusted household brand and I’m proud to welcome Reckitt to North Carolina as the company expands its capabilities in the United States.”

The North Carolina Department of Commerce led the state’s support for the company during its site evaluation and decision-making process.

Although wages will vary depending on the position, the average salary for the new positions will be $80,182, which is higher than the current average wage in Wilson County of $52,619. The new positions will bring an annual payroll impact to the community of more than $23 million per year.

Reckitt’s project in North Carolina, formally being granted to company subsidiary RB Health Manufacturing (US) LLC, will be facilitated, in part, by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee earlier today. Over the course of the 12-year term of this grant, the project is estimated to grow the state’s economy by $1.9 billion. Using a formula that takes into account the new tax revenues generated by the new jobs, the JDIG agreement authorizes the potential reimbursement to the company of up to $4,606,000, spread over 12 years. State payments only occur following performance verification by the departments of Commerce and Revenue that the company has met its incremental job creation and investment targets.

The project's projected return on investment of public dollars is 317 per cent, meaning for every dollar of potential cost, the state receives $4.17 in state revenue. JDIG projects result in positive net tax revenue to the state treasury, even after taking into consideration the grant’s reimbursement payments to a given company.

“Wilson is a vital center for North Carolina’s renowned biotech and life science industry, and we’re proud that Reckitt has chosen Wilson and the BioPharma Crescent for their new facility,” said N.C. Senator Buck Newton. “Our workforce and investment in the Biologics Training Facility make Wilson the perfect location for these high-tech companies and their high salary jobs.”

“With today’s decision, economic development leaders at the local, regional, and state level show once again how persistence and collaboration among many organizations can bring great companies to our region,” said N.C. Representative Ken Fontenot. “We look forward to helping Reckitt put down roots and grow in North Carolina.”

Partnering with the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina on this project were the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, the North Carolina Biotechnology Center, N.C. Commerce’s Division of Workforce Solutions, the City of Wilson, Wilson County, and the Wilson Economic Development Council.

*Reckitt is the trade name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies.