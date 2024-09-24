HOW TO USE THIS SNAPSHOT

XACDURO (sulbactam for injection; durlobactam for injection), co-packaged for intravenous use

Entasis Therapeutics, Inc.

Original Approval date: May 23, 2023

DRUG TRIALS SNAPSHOT SUMMARY:

What is the drug for?

XACDURO is an antibacterial drug to treat adults who have hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia (HABP) and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia (VABP) caused by specific bacteria called Acinetobacter baumannii-calcoaceticus complex. It should not be used to treat pneumonia, which is caused by other bacteria.

How is this drug used?

XACDURO is a drug administered by a health care professional directly into the bloodstream through a needle in the vein, known as an intravenous (IV) infusion. It is given every six hours.

Who participated in the clinical trials?

FDA approved XACDURO based on a trial (NCT03894046) of 177 hospitalized adult patients with pneumonia caused by Acinetobacter baumannii-calcoaceticus complex. The trial included patients from China, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Peru, Russia, Taiwan, and other countries. There was one patient in the trial from North America.

How were the trials designed?

XACDURO was evaluated in one clinical trial that compared XACDURO to colistin in the treatment of hospitalized adults with pneumonia caused by Acinetobacter baumannii-calcoaceticus complex infections. Both treatments were given intravenously for up to 14 days. Both groups also received an additional antibacterial drug, imipenem/cilastatin, to treat additional bacteria other than Acinetobacter baumannii-calcoaceticus complex that could potentially cause HABP/VABP. Although the clinical trial investigator knew the identity of the drugs, neither the patients nor the independent assessor knew which drugs were given until after the trial was completed. The benefit of XACDURO was measured by deaths from all causes within 28 days of treatment in patients with a confirmed infection with carbapenem-resistant A. baumannii.

How were the trials designed? There was one randomized, active-controlled, investigator unblinded, independent assessor-blinded, non-inferiority, multi-center trial described above. The efficacy of XACDURO was based on an assessment of whether or not it had unacceptably worse 28-day all-cause mortality than colistin in subjects who received any amount of study medication with a confirmed baseline infection with carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii-calcoaceticus complex.

DEMOGRAPHICS SNAPSHOT

Figure 1 summarizes how many males and females were enrolled in the clinical trial.

Figure 1. Demographics by Sex

Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Figure 2 summarizes the percentage of patients by race in the clinical trial, used to evaluate the side effects of XACDURO.

Figure 2. Baseline Demographics by Race

Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Figure 3 summarizes how many patients by age were in the clinical trial.

Figure 3. Baseline Demographics by Age

Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Figure 4 summarizes how many patients by ethnicity were in the clinical trial.

Figure 4. Baseline Demographics by Ethnicity

Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Who participated in the trials? Table 1. Demographics Table, Efficacy Population Demographic XACDURO

N=64 Colistin

N=64 Total

N=128 Age Mean (SD) 61.6 (16.1) 65.1 (17.0) 63.4 (16.6) Median (min, max) 62 (25, 91) 66 (19, 98) 63 (19, 98) Age group, years, n (%) <65 36 (56.3) 31 (48.4) 67 (52.3) 65 to 75 16 (25.0) 12 (18.8) 28 (21.9) >75 12 (18.8) 21 (32.8) 33 (25.8) Sex, n (%) Male 46 (71.9) 49 (76.6) 95 (74.2) Female 18 (28.1) 15 (23.4) 33 (25.8) Race, n (%) American Indian or Alaska Native1 4 (6.3) 2 (3.1) 6 (4.7) Asian 23 (35.9) 34 (53.1) 57 (44.5) Chinese 2 (34.4) 29 (45.3) 51 (39.8) Not Chinese 1 (1.6) 4 (6.3) 5 (3.9) Black or African American 0 (0.0) 1 (1.6) 1 (0.8) White 36 (56.3) 27 (42.2) 63 (49.2) Other 1 (1.6) 0 (0.0) 1 (0.8) Ethnicity, n (%) Hispanic or Latino 9 (14.1) 9 (14.1) 18 (14.1) Not Hispanic or Latino 54 (84.4) 55 (85.9) 109 (85.2) Not reported 1 (1.6) 0 (0.0) 1 (0.8) Region (a stratification factor at randomization), n (%) Mainland China 15 (23.4) 19 (29.7) 34 (26.6) Rest of the world United States 1 (1.6) 0 (0.0) 1 (0.8) Europe 31 (48.4) 21 (32.8) 52 (40.6) Latin America 9 (14.1) 9 (14.1) 18 (14.1) Asia-Pacific 8 (12.5) 15 (23.4) 23 (18.0) Source: Adapted from FDA Review

1 American Indian or Alaska Native referred to a person having origins in any of the original people of North, South, or Central America and who maintained tribal affiliation or community attachment. These subjects were identified as American Indian or Alaska Native, but they were in Peru rather than the United States.

Abbreviations: SD, standard deviation

What are the benefits of this drug?

In patients with pneumonia caused by Acinetobacter bacteria, the use of XACDURO resulted in survival similar to colistin (an antibacterial drug to treat Acinetobacter infections). Of those who received XACDURO, 19% died compared to 32% treated with colistin.

What are the benefits of this drug (results of trials used to assess efficacy)? The efficacy of XACDURO was established based on a primary endpoint of 28-day all-cause mortality in the patients who received any amount of study medication with a confirmed baseline infection with carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii-calcoaceticus complex (CRABC) microbiologically modified intent to treat (m-MITT) population. Table 2 summarizes efficacy results for patients evaluated in the clinical trial of XACDURO. Table 2. All-Cause Mortality at Day 28, CRABC m-MITT Population Trial endpoint XACDURO

n/N (%) Colistin

n/N (%) Treatment Difference (95% CI)a Day 28 all-cause mortality 12/63 (19.0%) 20/62 (32.3%) -13.2% (-30.0%, 3.5%) Source: Adapted from XACDURO Prescribing Information

a The 95% CI (2-sided) was computed using a continuity-corrected z statistic.

Abbreviations: CI, confidence interval; CRABC, carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter balumannii-calcoaceticus complex; m-MITT, microbiologically modified intent-to-treat

Were there any differences in how well the drug worked in clinical trials among sex, race and age?

Sex : Clinical studies of XACDURO did not include enough patients to determine whether the drug works differently in males and females.

: Clinical studies of XACDURO did not include enough patients to determine whether the drug works differently in males and females. Race : The majority of patients were White. The number of patients in other races were limited. Differences in how well the drug worked among races could not be determined.

: The majority of patients were White. The number of patients in other races were limited. Differences in how well the drug worked among races could not be determined. Age: Clinical studies of XACDURO did not include enough patients aged 65 years and older to determine whether they respond differently than younger patients.

Were there any differences in how well the drug worked in clinical trials among sex, race, and age groups? Subgroup analyses for the primary endpoint are presented in Table 3. Table 3. Subgroup Analyses of 28-Day All-Cause Mortality in the CRABC m-MITT Population Excluding Subjects Who Withdrew Consent Prior to Assessment of Survival Status at Day 28 Subgroup XACDURO

N=63

n/Ns (%) Colistin

N=62

n/Ns (%) Treatment Difference

% (95% CI) Age, years <65 3/36 (8.3) 7/29 (24.1) -15.8 (-36.9, 5.3) ≥65 9/27 (33.3) 13/33 (39.4) -6.1 (-33.8, 21.7) 65 to 75 6/16 (37.5) 2/12 (16.7) 20.8 (-18.2, 59.9) >75 3/11 (27.3) 11/21 (52.4) -25.1 (-65.9, 15.7) Gender Male 8/45 (17.8) 18/47 (38.3) -20.5 (-40.5, -0.5) Female 4/18 (22.2) 2/15 (13.3) 8.9 (-23.0, 40.8) Race Asian 6/22 (27.3) 9/33 (27.3) 0.0 (-27.8, 27.8) White 6/36 (16.7) 9/26 (34.6) -18.0 (-43.2, 7.3) Other 0/5 (0) 2/3 (66.7) -66.7 (-100, 13.3) Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Other included American Indian or Alaska Native, Black or African American, other, and not reported

Abbreviations: CI, confidence interval; CRABC, carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter balumannii-calcoaceticus complex; m-MITT, microbiologically modified intent-to-treat; N, number of patients in treatment arm; n, number of patients meeting criteria; Ns, total number of patients for each specific subgroup and were assigned to that specific arm

What are the possible side effects?

XACDURO may cause serious and life-threatening allergic reactions and severe diarrhea caused by Clostridioides difficile. Common side effects that were associated with the use of XACDURO include liver test abnormalities, diarrhea, anemia, and hypokalemia (low potassium).

What are the possible side effects (results of trials used to assess safety)? Table 4 summarizes the most common adverse events observed in the trial. Table 4. Selected Adverse Reactions Occurring at a Frequency of >5% in the Trial, Safety Population Adverse Reaction XACDURO

N=91

n (%) Colistin

N=86

n (%) Any adverse reaction 80 (88) 81 (94) Liver test abnormalities1 17 (19) 18 (21) Diarrhea 15 (17) 9 (11) Anemia 12 (13) 12 (14) Hypokalemia 11 (12) 9 (11) Arrhythmia 8 (9) 8 (9) Acute kidney injury2 5 (6) 31 (36) Thrombocytopenia 5 (6) 3 (4) Constipation 5 (6) 5 (6) Source: XACDURO Prescribing Information

1 Liver test abnormalities includes the following adverse reactions: liver function test abnormal, hepatic function abnormal, increased transaminases, ALT increased, and AST increased.

2 Acute kidney injury includes the following adverse reactions: renal impairment, blood Cr increased, toxic nephropathy, renal failure, and acute kidney injury.

Abbreviations: ALT, alanine aminotransferase; AST, aspartate aminotransferase; Cr, creatinine

Were there any differences in side effects of the clinical trials among sex, race, and age?

Sex : The occurrence of side effects was similar between males and females.

: The occurrence of side effects was similar between males and females. Race : The majority of the patients were White and Asian. The number of patients in other races was limited. Differences in side effects among races could not be determined.

: The majority of the patients were White and Asian. The number of patients in other races was limited. Differences in side effects among races could not be determined. Age: The occurrence of side effects was similar between patients younger and older than 65 years of age.

Were there any differences in side effects of the clinical trials among sex, race, and age groups? Table 5 summarizes the incidence of treatment-emergent adverse events by subgroups. Table 5. Summary of Incidence of TEAEs by Subgroup, Safety Population Subgroup XACDURO

N=91

n/N s (%) Colistin

N=86

n/N s (%) Sex Female 20/24 (83) 21/22 (96) Male 61/67 (91) 60/64 (94) Age group, years 18 to 64 37/42 (88) 33/37 (89) 65 to 75 30/32 (94) 18/18 (100) >75 14/17 (82) 30/31 (97) Age group ≥65, years ≥65 44/49 (90) 48/49 (98) Race American Indian or Alaska Native 5/5 (100) 2/2 (100) Asian 31/33 (94) 43/44 (98) Black or African American 0/0 (NA) 1/1 (100) Other 5/5 (100) 0/0 (NA) White 40/48 (83) 35/39 (90) Ethnicity Hispanic or Latino 14/15 (93) 7/9 (78) Not Hispanic or Latino 66/75 (88) 74/77 (96) Not reported 1/1 (100) 0/0 (NA) Is in United States United States 1/1 (100) 0/0 (NA) Non-United States 80/90 (89) 81/86 (94) Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Abbreviations: N, number of patients in treatment arm; n, number of patients meeting criteria; NA, not applicable; Ns, total number of patients for each specific subgroup and were assigned to that specific arm; TEAE, treatment-emergent adverse event

GLOSSARY

CLINICAL TRIAL: Voluntary research studies conducted in people and designed to answer specific questions about the safety or effectiveness of drugs, vaccines, other therapies, or new ways of using existing treatments.

COMPARATOR: A previously available treatment or placebo that is compared to the actual drug being tested.

EFFICACY: How well the drug achieves the desired response when it is taken as described in a controlled clinical setting, such as during a clinical trial.

PLACEBO: An inactive substance or “sugar pill” that looks the same as, and is given the same way as, an active drug or treatment being tested. The effects of the active drug or treatment are compared to the effects of the placebo.

SUBGROUP: A subset of the population studied in a clinical trial. Demographic subsets include sex, race, and age groups.

DRUG PACKAGE INSERT

