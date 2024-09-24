How Could We? transform cities  – Episode 4 with Diane Holdorf and Dr Kirsten Dunlop

EIT Climate-KIC launches Season 5 of the “How Could We?” podcast, which explores cities’ transformation and why cities play such a key role in tackling climate change.

In this season, host Anne-Sophie Garrigou interviews experts about the importance of community engagement, how cities’ dialogue with industry can enact change and the collaboration of cities with other actors – highlighting the role of cities in demonstrating the transformation needed to achieve ambitious climate goals.

Meet our guests: Diane Holdorf and Dr Kirsten Dunlop

In this episode, we talk to Diane Holdorf, Executive Vice President of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBSCD). We also welcome back EIT Climate-KIC CEO Dr Kirsten Dunlop.

We discuss how cities and industries should collaborate more effectively to reach climate neutrality more quickly, why co-investment between the private and public sector is key, and why it is important for cities to better signal their demand for the materials needed to accelerate decarbonisation.

“There is a need for businesses and cities to really prioritize what are the longer-term infrastructure transition needs. Water is going to be key, and we don’t talk about it enough – technologies are going to be able to provide heating and cooling. The climate is changing more rapidly in Europe than we see in other parts of the world and with temperatures rising in particular, how should cities adapt to increasing storms, floods, and the damage to infrastructure that happens as a result of these events? These are some of the things that we can prioritize in bringing cities and businesses together to help solve,” says Diane Holdorf,

“This is about speed and scale – ultimately, what the marriage should be between citizenry and industry. We have an opportunity to do speed and scale somewhere closer to where it needs to be as really the only currency that matters now. The will to partner, the will to collaborate, and the will to bring joined up discussion together is central to our collaboration with the WBSCD, and it’s a partnership built on the strength of visioning and commitment to the fact this is a context in which extraordinary opportunity for all emerges, “ says Kirsten Dunlop.

Episode highlights

Listen to this episode if you are curious about:

How the relationship between the private sector and cities can be built on to further accelerate decarbonisation

Why skills development is an important area for both the private and public sectors to prioritise

The work WBSCD does with cities, including on decarbonising logistics routes

This is the final episode in our cities-focused season.

Listen to our first episode from this season, an interview with EIT Climate-KIC CEO Kirsten Dunlop where we discuss why EIT Climate-KIC has chosen to work in – and with – cities, how cities embody the idea of systems transformation and what EIT Climate-KIC has learned from its work with cities that informs collaborations with regions, nations, industries and many other stakeholders.

The second episode featured Marianne Lemberger from EIT Food and Christophe Gadenne from Gardens4Good. We discussed the importance of community engagement in cities’ transformation, how Gardens4Good’s food garden project is positively impacting the residents of the Annie Girardot nursing home in Paris, and how to design projects to ensure the inclusivity and empowerment of marginalised voices.

In our third episode, we interviewed Sissel Knutsen Hegdal, mayor of Norwegian city Stavanger and Thomas Osdoba, EIT Climate-KIC Senior Cities Advisor and Director of the NetZeroCities Programme. We talked about how Stavanger’s actions to achieve net zero emissions provide concrete examples of municipal climate action, how the NetZeroCities Programme can serve as a model for ambitious cities worldwide and what are the best practices to foster collaboration between different levels of government and stakeholders in city climate governance.

