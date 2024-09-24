Wildlife Poster Contest Highlights Colors Of The Wild

Social Circle, Ga.

The goal of this competition for grades K-5 is to generate knowledge of and appreciation for Georgia’s biological diversity. The popular initiative is sponsored by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, the State Botanical Garden of Georgia and The Environmental Resources Network, or TERN, friends group of DNR’s Wildlife Conservation Section.

The 2024-2025 theme – Colors of the Wild: Blend In or Stand Out? – highlights the variety of colors and patterns seen in wildlife. The appearance of our native animals and plants is not only interesting and beautiful, but it can help them survive. Some animals use camouflage to blend in with their environment, to either hide from predators or better sneak up on prey. Others are brightly colored and stand out, either to attract a mate or to warn of a potential threat. Some harmless animals even gain protection by mimicking those with warning colors. Such amazing adaptations for survival!

As inspiration for their artwork, students can observe birds, insects and other wildlife in their backyard, schoolyard or a local park. The artwork must be based on this year’s theme and adhere to the contest rules. Participants will enter their drawings and paintings at the local level. Typically that’s done through their school, but it also can be through another group hosting the poster contest (homeschool organization, after-school camp, Scout troop, library branch, etc.). Top school-level entries proceed to the state contest at the State Botanical Garden of Georgia in Athens. First-, second- and third-place winners will be chosen for four divisions: kindergarten, first and second grade, third and fourth grade, and fifth grade. The deadline for schools to submit digital photos of state-level entries is March 7, 2025.

The top 12 state-level winners’ artwork will be showcased on DNR Wildlife Resources Division and State Botanical Garden social media sites. Also, as a special perk, each state-level winner’s teacher and one parent will be eligible to receive a free DNR wildlife license plate, courtesy of TERN. For contest rules, awards, entry forms and other information, visit https://georgiawildlife.com/PosterContest.

DNR’s Wildlife Conservation Section is charged with conserving animals that aren’t legally fished for or hunted, plus native plants and natural habitats. Only a deep commitment to these natural resources will ensure their existence for future generations. The Wildlife Conservation Section depends primarily on fundraisers such as sales of eagle and monarch butterfly license plates, the annual renewal of those and other wildlife tags (such as the hummingbird design), the Give Wildlife a Chance state income tax checkoff, and direct donations (https://georgiawildlife.com/donations).

Learn more at georgiawildlife.com/about/what-we-do, or call Wildlife Conservation Section offices in Social Circle (706-557-3213), Forsyth (478-994-1438) or Brunswick (912-264-7218).

GIVE WILDLIFE A CHANCE POSTER CONTEST