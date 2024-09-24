Icertis Contract Intelligence for Government Now Available on Carahsoft GSA Schedule

Federal, State, and Local Government Agencies Enhance Contract Management with Access to Icertis Platform

BELLEVUE, Wash. and RESTON, Va., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Icertis, the global leader in AI-powered contract intelligence, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that Icertis is now available on Carahsoft's General Services Administration (GSA) Schedule. This milestone expands the strategic partnership, making all Icertis solutions accessible to Federal, State, and Local Governments through Carahsoft and its reseller partners. Government agencies will be able to use Icertis AI-powered Government solutions to achieve greater efficiency and transparency in their contract management processes.



“The addition of Icertis to the Carahsoft GSA Schedule represents an important milestone in supporting the Public Sector with powerful outcomes that impact the bottom line,” said Kim Miller, Vice President of Industry Solutions at Icertis. “Seventy percent of the largest Government contractors already rely on the Icertis platform to support capture management, prime award, subcontract management, deliverables and contract closeout. Our partnership with Carahsoft enables us to extend our capabilities and work more closely with Public Sector entities.”

Contracts serve as the primary reference for an organization’s relationships with its suppliers, partners and customers, making contract data one of the most valuable, untapped assets for organizations and a prime resource to fuel innovation with AI. Despite this, the Public Sector faces significant challenges in managing these critical assets, ranging from manual, disconnected pre- and post-award contract processes to ensuring compliance. Government entities have a unique opportunity to automate and standardize contract management and delivery processes, enhancing compliance and performance, and eliminating risk.

“Now available through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and contract vehicles, Icertis’ contract intelligence solutions enable agencies to improve contract consistency and visibility across agencies and departments,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. “With intelligent contract creation, automation, and insights, Government agencies can scale the solicitation and delivery process for improved citizen outcomes.”

Last year, Icertis launched Icertis Contract Intelligence for Government Contractors, the world’s first industry-specific solution to enable Government contractors to increase win rates while improving contract performance and compliance with critical Federal regulations. In June, Icertis received the 2024 Microsoft Defense and Intelligence Partner of the Year Award, marking the first time the company has been recognized for its Government-specific expertise.

Icertis’ platform is available through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (888) 662-2724 or Icertis@carahsoft.com.

About Icertis

Icertis is the global leader in AI-powered contract intelligence. The Icertis platform revolutionizes contract management, equipping customers with powerful insights and automation to grow revenue, control costs, mitigate risk, and ensure compliance - the pillars of business success. Today, 33% of the Fortune 100 trust Icertis to realize the full intent of millions of commercial agreements in 90+ countries.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for MultiCloud, Cybersecurity, Customer Experience and Engagement, Mobility, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

