CDM Smith Fosters the Ingenuity and Success of Future Innovators with Annual Scholarships

CDM Smith continues to award academic scholarships to students pursuing various disciplines in STEM, investing in their long-term success and an equitable future in the field.

Boston, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDM Smith continues its commitment to the long-term growth and success of future innovators and leaders in the scope of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) through the awarding of $60,000 in scholarships to eight students annually. Established more than 20 years ago, the firm’s scholarship program seeks to equip students with the resources needed to explore and expand on the limitless possibilities across the STEM disciplines and industry.

This year’s recipients are among the best and brightest, hailing from universities across the country. Delivering solutions to the world’s toughest environmental and infrastructure challenges will continue to require new thinking and collaboration and CDM Smith is proud to support the next generation of innovators. This year’s winners-– focused on land conservation and environmental action, community impact, entrepreneurship and more—truly exemplify the drive and ingenuity that will continue to shape the STEM world for the better.

Scholarship categories include merit based as well as awards targeted to women, historically marginalized communities and individuals facing hardships that might impact their education. “Our scholarship recipients represent the future of engineering, the architects of tomorrow's world. Our commitment to their success and our unwavering support for these brilliant students underscore CDM Smith's dedication to fostering innovation and commitment to supporting the next generation of STEM leaders,” said CDM Smith Chairman and CEO Tim Wall.

The firm is committed to contributing to an industry that is both inventive and generates opportunities for all in the communities in which we work and serve. These scholarships continue CDM Smith’s investment in increasing interest in our industry, as well as the provision of tools, resources and connections needed to support the people behind our firm’s success.

To see what each recipient had to say about their career ambitions and to learn more about our scholarship, internship and co-op programs, visit www.cdmsmith.com/students.

CDM Smith is a privately owned engineering and construction firm providing legendary client service and smart solutions in water, environment, transportation, energy, and facilities. Passionate about our work and invested in each other, we are inspired to think and driven to solve the world’s environmental and infrastructure challenges.

