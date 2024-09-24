Newsweek Celebrates Climate Week NYC 2024 with Two Key Events on Climate Solutions and The Green Transition

Thought Leadership Series Brings Industry Pioneers Together to Address AI’s Role in Climate Solutions and Net Zero Goals

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of Climate Week NYC 2024, Newsweek is proud to announce two pivotal events as part of its ongoing thought leadership series, both focused on the intersection of innovation and sustainability.

The first event, “Pillars of The Green Transition,” will take place on September 25, 2024, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Newsweek’s global headquarters at One World Trade. This conference will offer an in-depth examination of the critical sectors—energy, transportation, and industry—that must accelerate progress toward net zero emissions. Partnering with Climate Week NYC, the event will bring together business leaders, political decision-makers, and climate advocates to explore the pragmatic steps being taken to meet the 1.5°C targets of the Paris Agreement.

This event is proudly supported by Cytiva as the Diamond Sponsor and Bayer as the Gold Sponsor. Silver Sponsors include Tetra Pak and Davines Group, all of whom play a vital role in making this event possible.

Following the Pillars conference, Newsweek will host the panel discussion “AI: Climate Hero or Climate Villain?” from 6:00 PM to 8:30 PM, also at Newsweek’s global headquarters at One World Trade. Sponsored by Kia, the panel will bring together sustainability leaders from tech giants such as Microsoft, Amazon, and Salesforce to debate AI's dual impact on climate solutions. While AI promises to revolutionize clean tech and climate science, it also presents challenges due to its growing energy consumption and asks the question: Can the climate benefits of AI be harnessed without compromising the clean energy transition?

The event coincides with Newsweek’s America’s Greenest Companies 2025 rankings, offering attendees a unique networking opportunity with the world’s top climate innovators and corporate sustainability leaders.

Both events will be streamed live to a global audience of over 100 million, with more than 75 prominent figures in sustainability, policy, and business will attend in person at Newsweek's headquarters.

“Climate Week represents an urgent moment for reflection and action,” said Dayan Candappa, Chief Strategy Officer at Newsweek. “With AI revolutionizing everything from energy to healthcare, the conversations we host during this series will set the tone for the next decade of climate innovation. Our goal is to shine a light on the leaders, technologies, and policies making tangible progress in the fight against climate change.”

As part of Climate Week 2024, these events not only highlight Newsweek’s commitment to meaningful dialogue but also showcase solutions for reducing emissions while balancing economic and societal needs.

For more information on both events and to register, please visit: https://events.newsweek.com.

