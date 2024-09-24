Vehicle Telematics Hardware Market to Reach $244.3 Million, Globally, by 2033 at 10.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Strong regulations enforcement for vehicle safety and emissions and demand for fleet management solutions are two primary drivers driving the growth of global vehicle telematics hardware market.

Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Vehicle Telematics Hardware Market by Type (2G, 3G, 4G and 5G), and Application (Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the vehicle telematics hardware market was valued at $91.3 million in 2023 and is estimated to reach $244.3 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2024 to 2033.

Request Sample of the Report on Vehicle Telematics Hardware Market Forecast 2033: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A325042

Prime determinants of growth

Strong regulations enforcement for vehicle safety and emissions and demand for fleet management solutions are two primary drivers for the growth of the global vehicle telematics hardware market. Furthermore, growing consumer demand for connected car services and investment in smart transportation and infrastructure are the two main opportunities that can enhance the growth of global vehicle telematics hardware market. High investment costs and cybersecurity issues are the two main restraints for the growth of the global vehicle telematics hardware market.

Segment Highlights

Based on type, 4G dominated the market in 2023. This is because 4G networks are extensively deployed globally, offering wide coverage and stable connectivity essential for reliable telematics services. However, 5G is growing rapidly as it offers advantages such as lower latency, higher speeds, and the ability to connect a vast number of devices simultaneously.

Based on application, the commercial vehicle segment dominated the market in 2023, as commercial vehicles, including trucks, delivery vans, and buses, heavily rely on telematics for fleet management. This includes route optimization, fuel management, maintenance scheduling, and driver behavior monitoring, all of which contribute to significant cost savings and operational efficiencies.

Procure Complete Report (250 Pages PDF with In-depth Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/vehicle-telematics-hardware-market-A325042

Regional Outlook

Based on region, North America region dominated the market in 2023. This is because North America, particularly the United States and Canada, has a highly developed telecommunications infrastructure, which supports the widespread adoption and implementation of telematics hardware. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is growing at an increasing rate due to increasing vehicle sales, rising adoption of telematics in emerging markets such as China and India, and advancements in telecommunications infrastructure. However, the market is still developing compared to North America.

Key Players:

Tesla Inc.

Actia

Aptiv

Bosch

Continental

Denso

Harman

Lear

LG Electronics

Marelli

Valeo

Visteon

Actia

Aptiv

Bosch

Continental

Denso

Harman

Lear

LG Electronics

Marelli

Valeo

Visteon

Zonar

Omintracs

Brigade

Nauto

ALD Automotive

Danlaw

Astrata

Samsara

Cal Amp

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global vehicle telematics hardware market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, partnerships and other strategies to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Make an Inquiry for Further Details of Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A325042

Recent Developments:

In January 2021, Aptiv Plc, a global technology company launched a next-generation level 1-3 capable ADAS platform. Aptiv's ADAS platform can incorporate future technologies and features, including those developed in collaboration with Motional, providing further scalability to higher levels of automation.

In October 2023, Nauto, a leading provider of AI-powered driver and fleet safety platforms launched a new telematics solution to provide fleets with a powerful solution that enhances driver and road safety, but also optimizes day-to-day operations and reduces cost.

In November 2023, Brigade launched a new vehicle telematics system. Businesses can create an image of hazardous driving patterns or identify the activities of a particular driver by analyzing the data that the system gathers on different elements of driver performance, such as speeding, abrupt braking, and quick acceleration.

In May 2022, Bosch and Astrata signed a 5-year partnership for an advanced fleet management system. This partnership will help Bosch to reduce the risk of shortages and that will allow Astrata to improve the flexibility and scalability of its supply chain to meet the demand.

In April 2021, ALD Automotive signed a partnership agreement with Danlaw, a leader in connected car technology and automotive electronics to take advantage of its Bitbrew cloud platform and its industry-leading DataLogger line of OBD-II devices in support of ALD ProFleet. Fleet managers and drivers access real-time connected car data with ALD ProFleet, a recently improved connected car solution that uses Vinli's cloud-connected car and data intelligence platform for smart car data integration and processing.

Explore More Trending Reports

Electric Bicycle Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Motor Type, Battery Type, Application, Consumer Segment and Power Output : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031

Luxury Car Rental Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Rental Type, by Booking Mode Type, by End-User : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Electric Vehicle Motor Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type, by Electric Vehicle Type, by Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

AMR Resource Center: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/resource-center

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.