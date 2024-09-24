BodyBilt Expands SKYDEX Seating Technology to Entire Catalog of Ergonomic Chairs

NAVASOTA, Texas, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ErgoGenesis Workplace Solutions, LLC, the manufacturer of BodyBilt seating solutions for laboratory, office, home, and intensive-use environments, announces the expansion of its next-generation seating technology, SKYDEX.



SKYDEX, the high-performance comfort enhancement technology, is a patented set of engineered geometries that compress based on the amount of weight and impact. By supplementing the foam cushioning in seating with SKYDEX, BodyBilt can bring 43% more seated pressure reduction and 51% better weight distribution to its seating products. In contrast to traditional foam-only chairs, seating with SKYDEX is tuned to mitigate the impact and compress around a person to provide the right level of support by holding its shape continuously, lasting 10x the durability of the foam. SKYDEX technologies have been used in other industries, as well, including the military, NASCAR, sports, mattresses, and more.

“SKYDEX technology has revolutionized the way we approach comfort and durability of seating in the workplace. It transforms ordinary seating into a supportive environment that promotes better posture and ultimately helps protect against long-term musculoskeletal issues. Sitting in ergonomically sound chairs supports the functional goals of physical therapy treatment and injury prevention, so I recommend BodyBilt to my clients often,” said Julie Landis, DPT, CEAS, CEES, and VP of Business Development with Briotix Health, workplace injury prevention company.

BodyBilt first introduced SKYDEX in the seat cushion of their 24/7 intensive-use seating, a game-changing solution to a long-standing issue of discomfort that plagued similar chairs from other manufacturers. Their goal was to optimize seated pressure distribution to enhance daily comfort for long work hours and reduce the risk of injury, pain, and fatigue. After many months of product development and testing, the technology was adopted and used as a supplement to foam in intensive-use seating. Due to the raving customer reviews and success of the seating technology implementation, BodyBilt will now include SKYDEX as an option in all gaming and office chairs they produce, all of which are made in the USA. This will increase airflow, comfort, and, ultimately, the durability of the chairs. BodyBilt first began its partnership with SKYDEX with the development of high-functioning lumbar support for the introduction of the state-of-the-art Aircelli office chair in 2016.

With more than 38 years of research and innovation, BodyBilt is the recognized leader in ergonomic seating and continues to innovate to provide the best workplace seating to reduce pressure and pain and promote healthy posture. For more information about BodyBilt and their range of ergonomic chairs, please visit bodybilt.com .

BodyBilt leads through the tradition of value-added workplace seating comfort and quality by designing its ergonomic engineering and technology to optimize an employee's working environment. As a principal ergonomic solutions provider, BodyBilt offers the ability to single-source ergonomic seating and accessory products, ranging from general Tasks to complex Manufacturing and Laboratory and Intensive Use to Executive seating for all industries with a 38-year history of manufacturing excellence. Utilizing NASA research to implement the body's natural position in a weightless environment allows users to focus more energy on productive creativity. BodyBilt continues to innovate to provide the best workplace seating to reduce pressure and pain and promote healthy posture.

